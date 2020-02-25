Winners continue for Orlando Vici

Outstanding European stallion Orlando Vici just keeps on racking up the winners.

Despite tiny numbers of foals Down Under, the classic winning French stallion had two winners and a runner-up in Australia last week as the country's age-group season cranked up a gear.

Michael Bellman's Just Believe showed typical French toughness in sitting three wide early and the parking up outside the leader before staying on strongly for a win at Melton on Saturday night.

From the first Australian crop of just 11 foals, ten of which have since won, this was Just Believe's third win in four starts as a 4YO, and fourth win in a 12-race career.

Another from that first Down Under crop, Montpelllier set a track record when winning the frst race at Ararat on Friday night, after sitting parked for the last lap.

The the 4YO gelded son of Orlando Vici and Dream Vacation mare Kahmotion was driven by Jackie Barber for trainer Anton Golino.

And on Thursday night yet another from that crop, Orlando Storm, a 4YO mare qualified for the Need For Speed Silver Princess finals by running up to Imsettogo, a daughter of another French stallion, Haras des Trotteurs resident stallion Used To Me at Ballarat.

Orlando Vici has left Derby winners in Sweden and Norway and numerous Gp 1 winners in France including the likes of 7 time Group 1 winning millionaire Un Mec d'Heripre and Prix d'Amerique runner up Looking Superb.