Winning Love You mares join broodmare sale

Two well-bred winning Love You mares, Silicon Valley, (who has not been to stud) and Glenferrie Sunbird, (who has only been bred once, producing a colt to Andover Hall ), are the latest additions to Yabby Dam Farms Annual Broodmare reduction sale.

The lightly raced Glenferrie Sunbird is a half to the good winner The Foot Tapper and from champion Lyell Creek’s family which has been firing on all cylinders in recent years.

Out of Pine Chip mare Blue Jacket, Glenferrie Sunbird is closely related to Group winners Marcoola, Armaretto Sun, Arboe, Ima Bourbon Girl, Kincaslough and Kahdon plus the group placed Le Reveur, Ballyronan and Ronald J, making her an outstanding broodmare proposition.

Five-win mare Silicon Valley took a record of 1.58.9 in amassing earnings of $27,820.

From the Pine Chip mare Micro Chip, she is a half to the group placed Cyberspace and two other winners.

Her grand dam is the Group winner Inda Bank (t, 1.58.9, $138,660) who is a close relation to good winner The Almighty Johnson (t1.58.9m $199,169).

Tricia Powell, the dam of recent 3YO winner Travel Bug, who is the only progeny of racing age, is among mares still available in the first annual broodmare reduction sale with an adjusted price.

These include New Zealand champion Enghien’s half sister The Pink Diamond who won nine races in New Zealand and Australia, multiple Group one placed Amarula, Group one placed Moyabamba, NZ Trotting Oaks winner Commander Jewel and Group one winning Sundon mare Fiery Mountain Girl who is in foal to Love You.

This is a genuine broodmare reduction sale, due to an influx of retiring mares from Yabby Dam Farms’ racing arm, and a change of direction, meaning a number of beautifully bred mares from its broodmare band are available for sale online on its website, on a first come first served basis.

Yabby Dam Farms is offering a wide mix of mares, unproven, proven, young and old broodmares to suit all clients, from established breeders to new breeders wanting to get in-to the game, or those trying to get into that special family through an older mare.

So here is a great chance to supplement your broodmare band from some of the southern hemisphere’s best families.

Please call Dave on +64 21 245 2584 or email dave@harasdestrotteurs.com.au