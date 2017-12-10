Winning with Barrow Street

The win of Barrow Street at Globe Derby Park on Saturday was another tick for Port Pirie trainer Waylon Hornhardt as he attempts to build his training career.

Sent out at $12.90, Barrow Street, driven by Wayne Hill, scored a one metre win in the O’Brien’s Meats ‘Hotshots Night’ Claiming Pace (1385m) beating Maywyns Zephyr ($6.20) with stablemate Bobby Fabulous ($2.80 fav), 5-1/2 metres away third.

Hornhardt was retrenched earlier in the year so decided to have a shot at becoming a professional trainer.

From a team of one or two, he now has 10 horses in work.

Hornhardt said he had been reluctant to take over Barrow Street but owner Chis Neilson had been very persistent.

“I was getting too many horses which were about the same class, so it was very hard to place them without having clashes as was the case tonight with Barrow Street and Bobby Fabulous,” Hornhardt said.

“Wayne drove him beautifully tonight, trailing the leader then coming off around the home turn and he proved too strong.

“When I first took him over I thought Barrow Street might struggle as his work was poor, but Chris kept saying not to despair because the horse did have plenty of talent, and he was right.

“A week later he really picked up and tonight’s win was not unexpected.”

Hornhardt said Bobby Fabulous also had run well and was another in-form pacer.

“He is a bit one-paced and always was going to have a tough job from gate 10 but kept coming.”

Neilson was a bit worried that having put a $5000 claiming price on Barrow Street, the nine-year-old might have been picked up and was relieved he wasn’t.

He hopes to have the gelding racing for the country cups circuit in the new year.

“Barrow Street loves the stand starts and will be well suited,” he said.