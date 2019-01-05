Winter Blast a model of consistency

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE - Winter Blast has proven he can hit the tote board every single week but he will have some stiff competition to find his way to the winner's circle in the Saturday afternoon feature at Red Shores Racetrack and Casino at the Charlottetown Driving Park.

The 13-dash presentation gets underway at 12:30 P.M. on Saturday with the preferred pace hitting the track in race 12. Winter Blast has drawn post 4 in the $2,400 event with Jason Hughes at the lines for conditioner Jennifer Doyle and owner Danny Birt of Vernon Bridge, P.E.I.

The seven-year-old son of Sand Shooter was the model of consistency in his six-year-old campaign with eight wins and over $17,000 in purse earnings on the year as he looks to put together another solid summary in 2019.

He was a runner-up to Sock It Away in his latest start and with that horse absent the target will squarely be on his back against his five rivals.

One of the top Invitational pacers in 2018, Euchred makes his second start back on red soil in the preferred, drawing post 5 for driver Adam Merner and trainer Melissa Rennie. Eagle Jolt has rounded back into top form and gets post 2 for trainer-driver Marc Campbell.

Race analyst Les MacIsaac sees the absence of Sock It Away as a signal to put Winter Blast on top of his tickets.

"You can mark Winter Blast down for a top three finish pretty much every week so you know he's got to be sitting on a win," MacIsaac said. "If Jason can secure an uncontested lead and steal a fraction there could be nothing but open road ahead."

Also in the event is Tempo Seelster (Driven by Ken Murphy), Red Magician (Corey MacPherson) and Rollwithitharry (Ron Matheson).

Race 8 is the Denny King Pace with Dancers Pass installed as the morning line favourite in the $1,100 event with Hughes in the bike for trainer Blaine McKenna. The now eight-year-old daughter of Ashlees Big Guy put in a solid 2018 season with 21 top three finishes from 33 starts but only managed one win on the season for owner Michael Folkins of Saint John, N.B.

For live video and more go to www.Redshores.ca.