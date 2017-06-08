Winter Wunderland at Globe Derby Park

Globe Derby Park will play host on Saturday night 17th June to a Winter Wonderland evening focusing on the 60/70’s era. In a HRSA and SAHRC combined effort there is a new list of new sponsors to the evening with the feature race the Stallions Australasia Winter Wonderland Cup with an associated rug and trophy as an added feature. Stallion Australasia – Equissage – Carmine & Co restaurant – J Barbaro & Sons – Leap Health Clubs – Highway 1 Caravan Park – Ubet are the other sponsors.

Racing

On the old and young theme there will be a Young Guns Vs All Stars series on the track with the winning team voted on a points system. The drivers challenge consists of the best young guns and senior drivers on performance this season. The inaugural series hopefully will be a yearly event.

The Young Guns All Stars

Ken Rogers Danielle Hill

Kaela Hryhorec Ryan Hryhorec

Jayson Finnis Lisa Ryan

Joshua Holberton Scott Ewen

Jayden Brewin Wayne Hill

The Star Search on Track kids will host another monthly gig honing their skills in the Jubilee Room along with a resident Band belting out all the great songs of the era from Buddy Holly and Elvis Presley to Bob Dylan and the Beach Boys. House of SAP music studio, courtesy of Reno Cufino will be donating studio time to the best act on the evening as an incentive for the stars of tomorrow.

On Course there will be dancing displays as well as a best dress 60/70s fashion parade with a year’s membership from Leap Health Club for the best dress patron on course in theme attire.

Clover Classic Cars on display and a classic convertible in the Jubilee Room

Hummer SA on display

PHEVA Vaulting Fundraising table

Clover lodge Standard bred Re-homing

Ubet have donated 40 X $5 vouchers to 40 lucky on course patrons. Globe Derby catering staff have a special package for the evening and everyone can come and have a great night in the sponsors area. Just ring GDP office for bookings.

There will be a strong focus on website and Facebook advertising with a special separate events page promoting the evening, along with cinema advertising attracting new families to the Park.

Star Search on Track

Beginning a journey to hone the skills and performances of local SA young musicians Brian Burn and a group of dedicated parents have decided to run monthly events at Globe Derby Park. In a quest to improve and educate the music industry youth of Adelaide. SAHRC have assisted by allowing to run the events on race nights creating a readymade audience as well as incentives in support of the next gen legends. This month House of SAP Director Reno Cufone has donated valuable studio time giving one lucky contestant valuable experience. House of SAP is one of Australia’s best recording studios. Thanks to legendry Hall of Fame Masters Apprentice Peter Tilbrook organising the prizes.

Clover Lodge Re-homing Standardbreds.

Re-education of standbreds “No horses overlooked – Give a horse what he needs and he will give you his heart.” HRSA supports Clover Loge in the re – homing of our wonderful breed as they finish their racing careers and multiskill into hacking, eventing and all other forms of equine endeavours with great success.

Clover Lodge will have a fund raiser on course to help keep the dream alive.

PHEVA Vaulting Team.

HRSA and SAHRC fully Support all forms of equine sports especially youth and the PHEVA Vaulting team involvement who will have a fund-raiser stall on course.

Fully Sic Mate

Rehoming the old classic cars of yesterday will have this great convertible on display in the Jubilee Room on race night adding to a great atmosphere. .

Stallions Australasia

Stallions Australasia Pty Ltd., founded in 2013 by Peter O’Rourke and David Shammall – names synonymous with quality and success in the Harness Racing industry – are specialists in importing the frozen semen of elite Northern hemisphere-based Standardbred stallions to the Australian and New Zealand market. We provide access for our clients to the frozen semen of trotting and pacing stallions from North America and Europe from a central storage base and distribute the semen to farms, veterinarians and individual breeders through our agents in Australia and New Zealand. Our directors have a wealth of experience in managing stallions and in the handling of frozen semen, working with most of the major stud farms in the business. This gives us the opportunity to source the best stallions available. We strongly market and promote our stallions using people who are familiar with the industry, keeping our clientele up-to-date with the latest breeding information. Stallions Australasia is constantly developing our services to be able to take good care of our customers and is proud of the high conception rates it has achieved with their roster of quality, young fertile stallions. This is their first sponsorship the Globe Derby Park.

Your horse is an athlete and therefore requires good circulation to achieve peak performance and optimised muscle tone. Additionally, circulation enhances recovery from work or injury, oxygenates the blood, reduces swelling and joint discomfort prevents lactic acid build-up and the accumulation of toxins. Equissage uses ‘vibration therapy technology’ which stimulates blood circulation and lymphatic system drainage improving muscle stimulation, increasing dynamic joint mobility, reducing musculoskeletal dysfunction and hypersensitivity, treating acute muscle spasms, tension and soft tissue related trauma. Equissage gives you access to quality medical equipment used by top Vets and Trainers while managing your outgoing costs. It gives you greater control of your horse’s health and performance needs and is a safe, natural and drug free, non-invasive treatment technology that is easy to use and most importantly…IT WORKS!

The very best in traditional Italian dinning. Opening in1968 is testament to their quality and service, enduring decades of suppling the very best in dining and take away service to the Port Adelaide area. This is their first involvement in Harness Racing and look forward to a long partnership.

Leading Edge Athletic Performance (LEAP) is a privately owned business focusing on helping people reach their health, sporting and fitness goal. From Olympians to just becoming a healthier version of yourself they are there to help. With a PT studio and Gym at Goodwood and the new flagship at Warradale they focus on a Holistic approach utilising on nutrition advice food coaching and personalised training. This is again a first time sponsor to our industry.

Buy Australian

J Barbaro & Sons is a proud South Australian company who only use Australian steel to manufacture their products. In recent years, Australia has been flooded with overseas parts which has seen the closure of companies (such as the Whyalla Steelworks). J Barbaro & Sons are still proudly making all fencing and industrial products to the local retailers and consumers in South Australia and throughout the country.

This is their first venture into Harness Racing.

Carter Racing

Gordon Carter and his wife are the clerks of the course at Globe Derby Park and associated country meetings. Gordon is also a galloping trainer and former top apprentice now domiciled at Globe Derby Park. Fast become one of the leading Clerks of the Course in Australia the Carter Racing Team are generously putting back into the industry.

Winter Wunderland

Max Beasley (Marketing)

