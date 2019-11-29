Day At The Track

Winterfell upsets in second ID19 Trotting Heat

09:47 PM 29 Nov 2019 NZDT
Winterfell,Harness racing
HRNZ photo

Winterfell has taken out the second heat of the Inter Dominion Trotting Championship after he narrowly beat the TAB harness racing favourite Marcoola in a fantastic finish with only a head and nose separating the first three home.

Driver Mark Purdon put the Majestic Son gelding into the race with a lap to go and he held too many guns for the opposition in the straight narrowly holding on for the win.

"I had a few hairy moments early with him, but he stayed on his feet thank goodness and after that he really put his best foot forward," Mark Purdon said after the race.

Purdon turned the last 800m of the race into a staying contest by attacking the leader Tough Monarch over the last 800m,finally getting the better of that horse at the 400m.

"He was starting to get keener and keener and I thought well it is no good having him beat himself and I let him run and cross the horse on the inside," Purdon said.

The last 800m was cut out in a slick 55.5 seconds making it very hard for horses at the back to make ground.

"He did sprint hard down the back and that took it's toll near the finish," said Mark.

The winning time for the 2200m was 2-41.5 which represented a mile rate of 1-58.1.

 

Harnesslink Media

