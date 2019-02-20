Winton breeder gets a great price

Winton breeder Michelle Caig has felt this is going to be her year.

Having prepared horses for the national yearling sales for the past twenty two years, this year she felt that her Love You colt All Heart, had qualities that would attract good money at the NZB Standardbred National Yearling Sale in Christchurch and she was right.

At the Sale today, the colt was knocked down to New South Wales buyers Emilio and Mary Rosati for $90,000 after a spirited bidding battle between Barry Purdon and the Rosatis. The price was the second highest in the trotters section.

“He looked a picture and he was the nicest colt at the sale. Peter Lagan (Standardbred Manager) actually said that. Everybody that came around to look at him said he was very hard to fault, including Barry Purdon.”

It was strange not seeing Caig lead All Heart into the ring but there was a good reason.

“He nicked me in the nose yesterday and I’ve got a swollen and very sore face. He was just being a dick. I was feeling tired today but Debbie Smith and her girls have been a wonderful help. Just this last month he’s got a wee bit colty so he’s spent a lot of time on the jogger.”

However that’s about to change.

“Mary said in front of him, that he was going to be gelded. And he walked away in disgust. He seemed to know he was going to have a little operation.”

All Heart, which was named after his second dam Merinai due to the courage she showed on the race track, carried a reserve of $60,000.

“I got $60,000 for the Angus Hall (yearling colt) last year and I thought he (All Heart) was worth more purely because he was by Love You. The Angus Hall was a lovely colt but being by Love You this horse had that French X factor.”

“He will miss me because I’ve had him since he was a few months old and he’s been pretty spoilt really.”

All Heart’s dam Sun Mist has done an exceptional job at stud producing seven foals all of which have been winners, including Pretty Sunday the winner of fifteen races, and Son Of Earl which won twenty three.

“I’ve now had her (Sun Mist) for ten years. Every one of her foals has won. You cannot fault her. She’s a beautiful broodmare who does her foals well. She never raced and sometimes I think they’re the best broodmares. I believe some of those top mares have strong male genes and they don’t breed on until perhaps the second or third generation.”

Sun Mist’s latest winner She’s Like The Wind looks very talented, and won her only start at Omakau in track record time.

“I’ve also got a Pres filly which I love. She’s just a baby and Sun Mist is in foal to Pegasus Spur. I’ll probably go back to Love You this year.”

Caig has sent her mares to cheaper stallions in the past but now feels it’s not the best way to go.

“Once upon a time you just went to the cheaper stallions but you learn you can’t if you want to survive in the world of commercial breeding. Those bigger operators have loads of money and to compete you just need to have quality mares.”

Other southern news to come out of the trotters sale today; Branxholme owners Lindsay and Ian Thomson paid $42,000 for a half-brother to their quality three year old trotter Get Lucky, whilst neighbour Nathan Williamson sold his Father Patrick colt out of Kylie Ree for $42,000. He was bought by Barry Purdon.

A good day for Southern Bred Southern Reared yearlings on day one of the National Sale and more good prices are expected tomorrow when the pacers take centre stage.