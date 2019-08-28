Day At The Track

Wishing Stone dominates Danish Trotting Derby

08:00 AM 28 Aug 2019 NZST
Wishing Stone.JPG
Wishing Stone was a world champion trotter seen here winning in 1:51.2f

Kentucky Futurity winner Wishing Stone ($2,359,150), who has served as a harness racing stallion in New Jersey and Ohio, enjoyed tremendous success Sunday afternoon (Aug. 25) in Denmark as a stallion.

The Danish Trotting Derby for 4-year-old trotters, raced at Charlottenlund in Copenhagen, was a big triumph for Wishing Stone, who not only was the sire of the first two horses past the post, Dumbo and Donatello Garbo, but is also the sire of fourth-place Diamant Østervang and fifth-place Diamondwind.

From a crop of just 14 foals, Wishing Stone managed to have six sons qualify for the Derby and further, he had one mare in the Hoppe Derby, Doyouwishdiamond, who finished third.

The judges had to call for a photo before it was announced that Dumbo, driven by his trainer Gordon Dahl, was the winner of the Derby.

The Danish Trotting Derby is raced over 3,000 meters (1-7/8 miles) and the winner was timed in 1:59.3 (mile rate). The purse for the winner was $90,000.

Wishing Stone is now standing at stud in Italy and has served 120 mares there plus 40 mares in Denmark in 2019.

In the Netherlands the Dutch Derby, Derby J for 3-year-old trotters at Duindigt, was won by John King Boko (sired by Yankee Glide) with Hugo Langeweg Jr. in the bike.

The race distance was 1-5/8 miles and the win time was 2:02.2 (mile rate).

Includes Video
