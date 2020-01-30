Withoutthetuh is ready

Prominent reinsman Chris Voak is bubbling with confidence about Withoutthetuh’s winning prospects in the Active 8 AR Pace at Gloucester Park on Friday night.

The Victorian-bred gelding has drawn the No. 1 barrier in a field of six for the 2130m event for three-year-olds and Voak is planning to set the pace.

Withoutthetuh won twice (at Kilmore and Ballarat) in Victoria and his first three starts in Western Australia for astute trainer Michael Brennan have produced an easy first-up victory against moderate opposition at Bunbury, followed by a well-beaten second to Awaitinginstructions at Northam and an excellent second to Howard Hughes last Friday night when he finished strongly from fifth, one-out and one-back, at the bell.

“I think he should be getting fitter and can beat Gardys Legacy,” said Voak. “He went 1.56.3 last week when he raced in the one-out line. If he can rate 1.56 in front this week, he should get the job done. He will have every chance.

“Gardys Legacy rated only 1.57.4 when he won at his latest start and I get my chance to lead on Friday night. Gardys Legacy will make it a staying test over the last 1200 metres. The pegs is easier than the breeze.”

Withoutthetuh is a half-brother to Space Junk, one of Voak’s favourite pacers who has raced 33 times for 14 wins, seven placings and $101,578 in stakes. Voak has driven Space Junk at all of his 21 starts in WA for nine wins and four placings.

Gardys Legacy and Withoutthetuh are being prepared for the $200,000 WA Derby on April 3.

Gardys Legacy, trained at Boyanup by Justin Prentice, will be handled by Gary Hall Jnr. The Bettors Delight gelding is the first foal out of Southern Legacy, who finished second to the brilliant Sensational Gabby in the 2012 WA Oaks and was retired after having 26 starts for six wins, ten placings and stakes of $81,326.

Gardys Legacy is closely related to several outstanding pacers, including Whitbys Merit (ten wins and $168,598 from 14 starts), Whitby Heritage (22 wins and $201,758), Whitby Timer (23 wins and $314,899), Whitbys Miss Penny (32 wins and $568,289), Ace of Whitby (29 wins and $317,247), Scram Jet (24 wins and $235,076) and Pride of Colorado (17 wins and $153,867).

Hall believes that Gardys Legacy, who will start from barrier two has the ability to notch his fifth win in a row, saying: “At his latest start Gardys Legacy raced without cover and won from Awaitinginstructions. He had something left at the finish but not a lot.

“I’m glad I did what I did last start, and this could result in us leading. But if I don’t, I’m still pretty confident. Withoutthetuh was beaten by 20 metres at Northam two starts ago and he would have to improve a lot to beat me. Gardys Legacy has all the attributes of a really nice horse. He’s speedy and tough.”

Hall said he also had plenty of respect for trainer-reinsman Aiden de Campo’s gelding Ata Engen, w