Women dominate Tamworth meeting

All smiles: Laura Spencer with Always Ivy after the win in the opening event.

The ladies showed the way at the Tamworth harness racing meeting on Sunday.

Laura Spencer, Lily Hosking, Madi Young, Sarah Rushbrook and Lola Weidemann all drove winners on the day.

Hosking’s came in the second race of the meeting behind Casual River, the Maitland reinswoman leading home a female trifecta with the Caitlin McElhinney-driven Kemira Cause a 2.9m second and Atom Ranger (Weidemann) 22m away third.

Her first Tamworth winner, Hosking said the horse is “definitely improving”.

“About half way up the back straight I pulled out four wide and let him go and he kept going,” she said.

“To finally have a good draw that worked out in his favour – he has done well,” she added with Casual River commencing off the second line from the nine barrier.

Hosking drives for her grandfather Robin Hosking who was pleased to see his granddaughter crack the Tamworth win.

“I had my first drive here at Tamworth and won it,” chimed Hosking Snr.

Fellow Maitland reinswoman Spencer started the day off when she drove the Gerry Osborn trained Always Ivy to the mares first career win in the We Will Remember Them Pace.

“She is very green and needs to learn a bit more but she picked up the win today so that is all that matters,” Spencer said.

Leading the field and dictating the terms Spencer only had to contend with her opposition over the concluding stages with Always in the Red driven by Young making a last stride challenge.

“I thought Maddi had me,” she said.

“But my horse saw them coming and gave a little bit more”.

“Once she gets a few more race starts under her she will pick it up.”

With only the one drive for the meeting Spencer was determined to make it a winner.

“If you are only coming for the one drive you have to make the trip worthwhile,” she said.

“It is the first winner that I have driven for Gerry in four years so I am really happy with that.”

Always Ivy had a neck win over Always In The Red with Monterei Bay (Mitch Faulkner) 3.9m away third.

Maitland's Lily Hosking drove her first Tamworth winner on Sunday.

Young then came out in the AON Risk Solutions Pace to take Western Safari to a win for Inverell trainer Col Hobday.

With Rayong Princess leading the field, the now Sydney-based reinswoman had Western Safari placed in the one by one.

“When they went hard early it made it better for her (Western Safari) - I thought they would slow up down the back which they did and I was lucky enough to get out,” she said.

Western Safari had a 9.8m win over Mini Masterpiece (Mitch Faulkner) and Rayong Princess (Sam Ison), who was another 3.4m away third.

Local reinswoman Sarah Rushbrook was then back in the winner’s circle when Christian Shannon broke through for a win.

Rushbrook – who scored a win from her stables a few weeks back with the 12 year old pacer Aces First – has had Christian Shannon in her stables for six starts before the win.

“He hasn’t had much luck at all in his races – he has had some bad draws – but I thought he had to be a chance today,” she said.

“He is one of those horses that you can’t back him off too much – so you have to let him roll a little bit - hopefully it is the start of more to come.”

Christian Shannon held on for a metre win over Belubula (Paul Grima) with Dontbefoolish (Weidemann) a half neck away third.

Weidemann then rounded off a top day for the ladies when she drove Lehmann to a half head win over Quincy Storm (Paul Grima) in the Wardle Osborn Chartered Accountants Pace.

By Julie Maughan

Reprinted with permission of The Northern Daily Leader