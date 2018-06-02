Day At The Track

Winterfell makes it six wins for the All Stars

04:35 PM 02 Jun 2018 NZST
Winterfell
Winterfell
HRNZ Photo

Three-year-old Majestic Son trotter Winterfell has given the harness racing All Stars stable six wins on Jewels day by taking out the Gr1 $125,000 Ruby Trot at Cambridge Raceway this afternoon.

Trainer driver Mark Purdon had Winterfell in front from the start and the big gelding was never in danger of defeat cruising to victory and beating the Nicky Chilcott trained filly Monaro Mia by three lengths at the line.

Australian visitor Wobelee held third a further half a length away after sitting parked for the duration of the race.

Trainer Mark Purdon said after the race he did it easy. 

"He felt strong in the running and was trotting good and solid. He was little bit rocky on the turn but never felt like he would have broken.

"I think he will furnish into a lovely open class horse next season," he said

The winner trotted the mile in 1-58.9 with a last half run in 57 seconds. The final 400m was cut out in 28.1 secconds.

Interview with owner Trevor Casey

Winterfell

WHAT THE HILL 3YO RUBY (MOBILE TROT) (Gr1), $125,000, 3YO, 1609m
  For 3-year-old trotters.
Video Video Weather: Overcast     Track: Fast      Race History    
Plc Bk Horse Barrier Hcap Stakes Fav Time Margin Driver Trainer
1 1 Winterfell 1 fr 64,462.50 1/1 1-58.9   Mark Purdon M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen
2 9 Monaro Mia 9 fr 19,378.00 4/4 1-59.5 3.00 S W Abernethy Miss N A Chilcott
3 8 Wobelee 8 fr 12,814.00 2/2 1-59.6 3.60 C A Alford Mrs A M Alford
4 12 Stress Factor 12 fr 5,472.00 8/8 1-59.9 5.00 T M Williams M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen
5 4 Sundees Son 4 fr 4,033.50 9/9 2-00.2 6.20 J R Dunn R J Dunn
6 13 All American 13 fr 3,140.00 10/10 2-00.3 6.90 S J Lawson J W Dickie & J I Dickie
7 2 Renezmae 2 fr 3,140.00 5/5 2-00.5 8.00 D J Dunn J D Harrington
8 3 Valloria 3 fr 3,140.00 7/7 2-00.7 9.00 G D Smith R J Dunn
9 6 Rachmaninov 6 fr 3,140.00 11/11 2-01.2 11.30 T J Grant T J Grant
10 7 Majestic Man 7 fr 3,140.00 3/3 2-01.6 13.30 Brad Williamson P M Williamson
11 5 Sex On Fire 5 fr 3,140.00 6/6 2-13.5 72.90 J I Dickie J W Dickie & J I Dickie
$125,000.00  
Scratchings
SCR 10 Puma Road 10              
SCR 11 Girls On Film 11              
 
   
Divs: $1.40. $1.20. $2.20. $1.70. Quinella $5.50. Trifecta $25.20. First4 $175.90.
Margins: 3 lengths, 1/2 length, 1 1/2 lengths
Times: Mile Rate: 1-58.9 Last 800m: 57.0 Last 400m: 28.1
Placed Horses:
     
Winterfell 2014 3 Br g Majestic Son - Una Bromac   (by Live Or Die)
   Trainer: M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen, Rolleston
   Owner: T G Casey
   Breeder: T G Casey
  
Monaro Mia 2014 3 B f Imperial Count - Monaro Miss   (by Wrestle)
   Trainer: Miss N A Chilcott, Cambridge Raceway
   Owner: J B Brinsdon, Mrs M J Robertson
   Breeder: M J Wharton,Mrs H L Wharton
  
Wobelee 2014 3 B g Down Under Muscles - Tupenny Bit   (by Sundon)
   Trainer: Mrs A M Alford, Victoria
   Owner: C W Murphy
   Breeder: Bromfield Park Pty. Ltd.
