Winterfell makes it six wins for the All Stars

Three-year-old Majestic Son trotter Winterfell has given the harness racing All Stars stable six wins on Jewels day by taking out the Gr1 $125,000 Ruby Trot at Cambridge Raceway this afternoon.

Trainer driver Mark Purdon had Winterfell in front from the start and the big gelding was never in danger of defeat cruising to victory and beating the Nicky Chilcott trained filly Monaro Mia by three lengths at the line.

Australian visitor Wobelee held third a further half a length away after sitting parked for the duration of the race.

Trainer Mark Purdon said after the race he did it easy.

"He felt strong in the running and was trotting good and solid. He was little bit rocky on the turn but never felt like he would have broken.

"I think he will furnish into a lovely open class horse next season," he said

The winner trotted the mile in 1-58.9 with a last half run in 57 seconds. The final 400m was cut out in 28.1 secconds.

WHAT THE HILL 3YO RUBY (MOBILE TROT) (Gr1), $125,000, 3YO, 1609m

Divs: $1.40. $1.20. $2.20. $1.70. Quinella $5.50. Trifecta $25.20. First4 $175.90. Margins: 3 lengths, 1/2 length, 1 1/2 lengths Times: Mile Rate: 1-58.9 Last 800m: 57.0 Last 400m: 28.1

