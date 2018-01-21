Day At The Track

Jackpot Hi-5 hit for $56,495 Saturday

03:38 PM 21 Jan 2018 NZDT
TORONTO, January 20, 2018 - A horseplayer wagering on Woodbine Racetrack through Western Fair hit the harness racing Jackpot Hi-5 Saturday for a $56,495.71 score.

Five-year-old pacer Fancourt and driver Randy Waples struck for an 8-1 upset in Saturday's final-race at the Toronto oval. The public's top-choice Blatantly Best finished second, but was followed in the top-five by a trio of longshots, including Shadow Place at 43-1.

Horseplayers wagered $14,636 into the Hi-5 pool Saturday to join a carryover total of $44,054.34.

The winning horseplayer, who was playing at Western Fair, wagered just $2.40 on Saturday's Jackpot Hi-5. The actual winning ticket cost $0.80 and was structured 1,2/1,2/7,8/,7,8/5.

Below is the official top-five from Saturday's Jackpot Hi-5 race.

1st: #1 Fancourt (Randy Waples) 8-1

2nd: #2 Blatantly Best (Doug McNair) 3-2

3rd: #7 Shadow Place (Chris Christoforou) 43-1

4th: #8 Rockin In Heaven (Phil Hudon) 19-1

5th: #5 Aslan (Sylvain Filion) 8-1

The Jackpot Hi-5 requires horseplayers to select the top-five finishers in order. The wager features a $0.20 minimum wager and low 15 per cent takeout.

The Hi-5 will now start from scratch on Monday's 10-race program. Post time is 7:10 p.m.

Mark McKelvie

