Leading Standardbred track in North America

MILTON, August 28, 2020 - Woodbine Mohawk Park is charging towards its biggest race of the season as the top-wagering harness racing track in North America.

Set to play host to the $1-million Pepsi North America Cup on Saturday, Woodbine Mohawk Park has been generating $10 million a week in handle and is home to harness racing's largest pools.

The Early Pick-5 has been the star attraction of Woodbine Mohawk Park's extensive wagering menu, averaging more than $120,000 nightly, including recently a pool of $153,169 on Monday (August 24) evening.

"When we made the decision to move harness racing to Woodbine Mohawk Park full-time, our vision was to become the number one Standardbred racetrack in North America," said Jim Lawson, CEO, Woodbine Entertainment. "While our work towards fulfilling that vision will never be complete as we will always strive to grow our racing and brand, we are proud of what we have achieved, especially given the difficult circumstances we have faced this year in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Woodbine Mohawk Park continues to operate live racing on a schedule of five-nights-a-week, delivering horseplayers the large pools they seek on a consistent basis. Along with attractive pools, Woodbine Mohawk Park currently offers the highest Standardbred purses in North America.

"We have attractive purses and leading facilities for owners, trainers and drivers which has created a very strong racing product that draws significant interest from horseplayers throughout North America and around the world," said Lawson. "The quality of our racing and wagering products will be on full display this weekend."

The Pepsi North America Cup is Woodbine's signature Standardbred race and this Saturday's card is enticing for horseplayers, fans and participants. A total of $2.4 million in purses will be up for grabs with the $1-million Pepsi North America Cup headlining the 13-race card, which features nine stakes races.

The wagering menu for Saturday will include a $100,000 guaranteed Early Pick-5, an 'All-Stakes' Late Pick-5 and a Jackpot Hi-5 mandatory payout, with the carryover of $381,378.

A special post time of 6:30 p.m. will launch Saturday's super card, with the $100,000 Early Pick-5 starting in Race 1. Post time for the Pepsi North America Cup race, carded as Race 11, is 10:43 p.m.

Horseplayers can watch and wager on all the action through HPIbet.com. The new Dark Horse App offers rookie and veteran horseplayers an option to join the action. Fans can also watch the Pepsi North America Cup on TSN 4 from 10-11 p.m.

