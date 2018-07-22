Hi-5 hit for $426,370; McWicked wins at Mohawk

MILTON, ON - July 21, 2018 - The Woodbine Standardbred Jackpot Hi-5 had just a single-winning ticket Saturday for an incredible payout of $426,370.80 (USD).

American Wiggle (#6) turned in a career-best effort of 1:49.2 to win the Jackpot Hi-5 race at odds of 7/1. The winner was followed across the line by several longshots, as race-favourite Fool Me Once (#10), who was 3/2, finished ninth.

The top-five finishers from Saturday's Jackpot Hi-5 race were as follows:

1st: #6 American Wiggle (7/1)

2nd: #1 Beach House (13/1)

3rd: #9 Bet On Brett (11/1)

4th: #3 Freddy Bear (9/1)

5th: #5 Major Hill (5/2)

The single-winning ticket cost just $3, as it was a $3 straight wager 6/1/9/3/5.

The carryover entering Saturday's card was $476,868 and had been building since June 18. A total of $96,090 was wagered on Saturday's Jackpot Hi-5.

The Jackpot Hi-5 wager requires horseplayers to select the top-five finishers in order. The wager features a $0.20 minimum and a low takeout of 15 per cent.

The Hi-5 will now start from scratch on Monday evening's card.

McWicked unleashed an incredible :25 final-quarter to capture Saturday’s $34,000 Preferred at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

The Casie Coleman trained seven-year-old was returning to the Campbellville oval fresh off a victory in last Saturday’s $471,100 Haughton Memorial at The Meadowlands and riding a three-race win streak, which included a score in the $500,000 Franklin at Pocono.

McWicked and driver Bob McClure got away fifth in the field of eight. Nirvana Seelster charged out to grab the lead and got to call the shots, posting sensible fractions of :26.4, :56.4 and 1:24.2. McClure angled out on the far turn to situate second-over and just over four-lengths from the lead at the three-quarter pole.

In the stretch, McWicked paced up a storm on the outside to reach up and edge Easy Lover Hanover, who enjoyed a two-hole trip, by a neck in 1:50.1. Nirvana Seelster finished third, while Rockin In Heaven was fourth.

Owned by SSG Stables, McWicked is now six for eight this season with $574,561 earned. The Coleman trainee is approaching $3 million in career earnings and is currently the top-horse in harness racing’s older pacer division.

McWicked’s victory Saturday was his 28th career score. He paid $2.30 to win.

Live racing resumes Monday evening at Woodbine Mohawk Park with a rookie-filled 12-race card. Monday’s card features 10 Ontario Sires Stakes events for two-year-old pacing colts and geldings.

Post time is 7:30 p.m.