$10m plus stakes schedule at Woodbine

MILTON, January 26, 2018 - Woodbine Entertainment today revealed its full $10 million-plus harness racing stakes lineup for 2018.

The 2018 stakes schedule is highlighted by the $1 million Pepsi North America Cup for three-year-old pacers on Saturday, June 16.

This year's Pepsi North America Cup will be the 35th edition of Canada's richest harness race. It will also be the 12th edition held at the newly renamed Woodbine, Mohawk Park.

The Pepsi North America Cup undercard will feature the $440,000 Fan Hanover for three-year-old pacing fillies, $365,000 Roses Are Red for pacing mares, $255,000 Armbro Flight for trotting mares, $250,000 Goodtimes for three-year-old trotters and $100,000 Mohawk Gold Cup Invitational pace.

On the heels of a successful 2017, the 2018 stakes schedule features just one notable date change.

The $600,000 Maple Leaf Trot has been moved from mid-September to Labour Day Weekend. Canada's most storied trotting race joins the $615,000 Canadian Pacing Derby, Canada's oldest stakes race, on Saturday, September 1.

The Canadian Pacing Derby and Maple Leaf Trot kicks off the richest month of the season, as over $5.7 million will be up for grabs during September.

The sport's top two- and three-year-old trotters will be on display on Saturday, September 15 for the $685,000 Canadian Trotting Classic, $385,000 Elegantimage, $400,000 William Wellwood Memorial and $375,000 Peaceful Way.

Rookie pacers will be in the spotlight on Saturday, September 22 for the $815,000 Metro Pace and $500,000 Shes A Great Lady.

The annual Grand Circuit week, featuring the Champlain and Simcoe Stakes for two- and three-year-olds, will take place from August 30 to September 8.

Woodbine, MohawkPark will again play host to a leg of both the Miss Versatility and Graduate Series in 2018.

The Miss Versatility for trotting mares will visit on Monday, May 21, while the Graduate Series for four-year-olds visits on Saturday, June 2 to join a card featuring the $140,000 Somebeachsomewhere for three-year-old pacers.

The Ontario Sires Stakes Grassroots Championships and Super Finals will again be held at Woodbine, Mohawk Park in 2018. The Grassroots Finals are slated for Saturday, September 29, while the Super Finals will take place on Saturday, October 13.

Nominations for all Woodbine stakes close on Thursday, February 15.

Conditions and payment details can all be found in the 2018 Woodbine Stakes Booklet.

Woodbine will again distribute money to all finishers in major stakes events during the 2018 season.

The winner of the finals will receive the traditional 50% of the total purse, while those finishing sixth through last will take home 1% of the purse. The horses finishing second through fifth will receive 50%-24%-16%-10% of the remaining purse.

Woodbine continues to administrate stakes for Ontario Racetracks, including Grand River Raceway, Flamboro Downs, Clinton Raceway and Hanover Raceway. Details of their 2018 stakes can be found in the Stakes Booklet.

The entire 2018 Woodbine Stakes Schedule can be viewed by clicking here.

Stakes payments for all Woodbine administrated events can be made payable to Woodbine Entertainment. Payments can be made through the Race Office, by mail or online.

All Woodbine major stakes may be subject to conditions imposed by the Standardbred Racing Integrity and Accountability Initiative (SRIAI). Final details regarding SRIAI conditions will be made public once finalized.

Mark McKelvie