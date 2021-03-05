Day At The Track

Woodbine announces Mohawk Million slot owners

04:08 AM 05 Mar 2021 NZDT
MILTON, ON - March 4, 2021 - Woodbine Entertainment today proudly revealed the names of the slot owners for the second edition of the Mohawk Million for two-year-old trotters on Saturday, September 25 at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

A total of nine slots were available for purchase at the cost of $100,000 (CAD) each for entry in the $1-million (CAD) Mohawk Million. The deadline to purchase a slot passed on February 15 with all slots sold. The tenth and final slot will be awarded to the winner of the William Wellwood Memorial on September 11.

The slot owners for the 2021 Mohawk Million are listed below:

Brad Grant
Crawford Farms
Determination (two slots)
EquineX (two slots)
Gino Toscani (two slots)
Steve Heimbecker

The owners of the slots are not required to declare a two-year-old trotter for the race until entry time and the slot is an entity that may be sold, traded or subject to lease. Each slot owner was required to submit $50,000 per slot by the February 15 deadline. The remaining $50,000 is due by June 1.

The Mohawk Million will take place along with the $850,000 Metro Pace for two-year-old pacers on September 25, putting the sport's two richest races for freshmen on the same card.

The $540,000 Shes A Great Lady for two-year-old pacing fillies will also take place on the Mohawk Million card, which will feature total purses of more than $2.6 million.

Fans can track the march to the Mohawk Million by following @WoodbineSB on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The official hashtag of harness racing's richest race for two-year-olds is #MohawkMillion.

by Mark McKelvie, for Woodbine Entertainment

 

 



 
 
 
 
