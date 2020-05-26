Woodbine releases new dates for Stakes

MILTON, May 25, 2020 - Woodbine Entertainment today announced new dates for several harness racing stakes to be held this season at Woodbine Mohawk Park .

The stakes rescheduling only impacts events that were originally slated for May or June. All other races remain the same on the 2020 stakes calendar.

As previously announced, the $1 million Pepsi North America Cup for three-year-old pacers has been rescheduled to Saturday, August 29.

The Fan Hanover (3-Year-Old Filly Pace), Roses Are Red (Mare Pace) and Armbro Flight (Mare Trot) have all been rescheduled to join the Pepsi North America Cup on Saturday, August 29.

Eliminations (if necessary) for all four events will take place on Saturday, August 22.

The Goodtimes for three-year-old trotting colts has been rescheduled to Saturday, September 5. Eliminations (if necessary) will be held on Friday, August 28.

The Somebeachsomewhere for three-year-old pacers has been rescheduled for Saturday, September 12.

The final event to be rescheduled is the SBOA Stakes for Ontario sired three-year-old fillies. The SBOA will now take place on Saturday, November 14 with eliminations (if necessary) scheduled for Saturday, November 7.

Woodbine Mohawk Park will no longer play host to a leg of The Meadowlands administrated Miss Versatility Series (originally scheduled May 29) or Graduate Series (originally scheduled June 6) in 2020.

The Meadowlands has confirmed with Woodbine their intentions to reschedule the Mohawk Park leg of the Miss Versatility for later this season at the New Jersey track, while the Graduate Series leg has been cancelled due to scheduling constraints.

Live Racing, without spectators, is scheduled to resume on Friday, June 5 at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

The revised 2020 stakes schedule for Woodbine Mohawk Park.

Stake Previous Date New Date SBOA 3FT Elims Saturday, May 9 Saturday, November 7 SBOA 3FP Elims Saturday, May 9 Saturday, November 7 SBOA 3FT Final Saturday, May 16 Saturday, November 14 SBOA 3FP Final Saturday, May 16 Saturday, November 14 North America Cup Elims Saturday, June 13 Saturday, August 22 Armbro Flight Elims Friday, June 12 Saturday, August 22 Fan Hanover Elims Saturday, June 13 Saturday, August 22 Roses Are Red Elims Saturday, June 13 Saturday, August 22 North America Cup Final Saturday, June 20 Saturday, August 29 Armbro Flight Final Saturday, June 20 Saturday, August 29 Fan Hanover Final Saturday, June 20 Saturday, August 29 Roses Are Red Final Saturday, June 20 Saturday, August 29 Goodtimes Elims Friday, June 12 Friday, August 28 Goodtimes Final Saturday, June 20 Saturday, September 5 Somebeachsomewhere Saturday, June 6 Saturday, September 12

Mark McKelvie