Day At The Track

Woodlands Stud offers strong draft online

12:10 PM 21 Apr 2020 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Lot 26: A Downbytheseaside colt out of Panforte,Harness racing
Lot 26: A Downbytheseaside colt out of Panforte
Woodlands Stud

In 2020 the quality of the Woodlands Stud All Age draft remains the same despite the sale being held online from May 20th till May 27th.

Woodlands Stud have proudly consigned 67 lots for the NZ Bloodstock Sale, to be held online via Gavelhouse.

Woodlands remains committed heavily to the standardbred market and continues its tradition of offering a draft comprising the world’s greatest standardbred sires. 

In our draft we introduce to the marketplace the first crops of Freshman sires Downbytheseaside and What The Hill. Our other stallions including Bettors Delight, American Ideal and Sweet Lou are well represented also. 


Lot 19: A Bettor’s Delight colt out of Motu Haughty Helen

This sale has become a pinhookers dream! Several weanlings have been bought from this sale and gone onto wonderful racetrack careers. Amongst them millionaires and Group 1 and Group 2 winners - remember the next My Hard Copy, Copy That, Linda Lovegrace or Partyon could be amongst this draft.

Given the recent online success of the Inglis Easter Thoroughbred in April, we look forward to this sale in May.

Photos and videos of our weanlings and our one yearling for sale are available currently at https://www.nzbstandardbred.co.nz/sales/2020-all-age-auckland and will be available for viewing at standardbred.gavelhouse.co.nz from May 1st.


Lot 114: A What The Hill filly out of Frances Ross


Lot 102: A Downbytheseaside colt out of Delightful Image

For any queries please contact the following Woodlands Stud staff members

In New Zealand - Stacey White - 021 595492

Studmaster - Tony Grayling - 021 618830

In Australia - Mark Hughes - 0451650707

 

Woodlands Stud

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Youth Membership & Konkle renews
21-Apr-2020 13:04 PM NZST
$800,000 EquineX Championship series
21-Apr-2020 11:04 AM NZST
Genius at work - Adopted Harness Racing horse
21-Apr-2020 05:04 AM NZST
Todd Haight named USTA District 8 Chairman
21-Apr-2020 05:04 AM NZST
No harness racing until at least May 15th
21-Apr-2020 04:04 AM NZST
Golf outing postponed
21-Apr-2020 03:04 AM NZST
Work at the Saratoga track goes on
19-Apr-2020 04:04 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News