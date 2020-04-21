Woodlands Stud offers strong draft online

In 2020 the quality of the Woodlands Stud All Age draft remains the same despite the sale being held online from May 20th till May 27th.

Woodlands Stud have proudly consigned 67 lots for the NZ Bloodstock Sale, to be held online via Gavelhouse.

Woodlands remains committed heavily to the standardbred market and continues its tradition of offering a draft comprising the world’s greatest standardbred sires.

In our draft we introduce to the marketplace the first crops of Freshman sires Downbytheseaside and What The Hill . Our other stallions including Bettors Delight , American Ideal and Sweet Lou are well represented also.



Lot 19: A Bettor’s Delight colt out of Motu Haughty Helen

This sale has become a pinhookers dream! Several weanlings have been bought from this sale and gone onto wonderful racetrack careers. Amongst them millionaires and Group 1 and Group 2 winners - remember the next My Hard Copy, Copy That, Linda Lovegrace or Partyon could be amongst this draft.

Given the recent online success of the Inglis Easter Thoroughbred in April, we look forward to this sale in May.

Photos and videos of our weanlings and our one yearling for sale are available currently at https://www.nzbstandardbred.co.nz/sales/2020-all-age-auckland and will be available for viewing at standardbred.gavelhouse.co.nz from May 1st.



Lot 114: A What The Hill filly out of Frances Ross



Lot 102: A Downbytheseaside colt out of Delightful Image

For any queries please contact the following Woodlands Stud staff members

In New Zealand - Stacey White - 021 595492

Studmaster - Tony Grayling - 021 618830

In Australia - Mark Hughes - 0451650707