Woods claims Youngbloods Challenge

Brady Woods decision to interrupt his Australian Kelpie Muster holiday in Victoria paid dividends when he sealed the 6ty° Youngbloods Challenge in Launceston on Sunday night.

Brady led the six-heat Series by eight points over Samantha Gangell going into the final night of heats but it didn’t take long for the Series to take a major twist.

Samantha Gangell stormed into contention lifting outsider Streetside Classic into second place behind the Shelley Barnes-trained Lead Singer, driven by Wade Rattray in Heat five to close the gap in the Series to just a solitary point as Brady laboured into sixth place on Keep Playing.

With the pressure well and truly on the two combatants lined up aboard two of the top fancies, Usain Jolt (Brady) and Zhukov Leis (Samantha) in heat six.

Hannah Van dongen, went into the final Heat with a sneaky chance of pulling off the Youngbloods Title and duly fired the Christian Salter-trained pacer Metro Star to the lead.

Brady settled Usain Jolt back third last with his main danger Samantha behind him at the tail with Zhukov Leis, the Series leader made his move on the $2.20 favourite in the run to the bell and was up chasing the leader at the 800-metre pole, Gangell surged Zhukov Leis forward but it was painfully obvious turning into the back straight she faced a forlorn task of outpointing Woods in the final lap.

Metro Star always looked to have enough up its sleeve in the run to the post to hold Usain Jolt with Zhukov Leis left lamenting back in fifth place.

Hannah’s win not only lifted her into third place in the final standing’s of the Youngbloods Challenge but also catapulted the youngster to the top of the Leading Female Drivers Premiership with nine wins for the season.

6ty° Youngbloods Challenge Final points:

58 pts – Brady Woods

51 pts – Samantha Gangell

48 pts – Hannah Van dongen

“I’m rapt to have won the Youngbloods Challenge, even though I had planned my trip to the Muster a long time ago I would never pass up the opportunity to win such a prestigious Series as the Youngbloods, I’ve had a few cracks at it and this was my last chance so I’m very happy to finally get the job done,” said Brady.

“It’s a great Series and gives all up and coming drivers the opportunity to experience the pressure of a Series, a big thanks must go to all the trainers who support the Challenge every year and 6ty° for their sponsorship every year.”