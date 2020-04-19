Work at the Saratoga track goes on

SARATOGA SPRINGS — While the pandemic keeps harness racing fans guessing about the prospects for the sport, grooms and trainers at the Saratoga Casino Hotel’s harness track must still care for the nearly 400 horses in the barns there — with workers’ pay being cut or the future of their jobs in question.

“They are going on and continuing to jog and train the horses,” said Tom McTygue, president of the Saratoga Harness Horseperson’s Association. “They are keeping the horses conditioned and continuing just as if they were racing. But the owners aren’t making any money. If we don’t get racing pretty soon, I don’t know.”

The Saratoga Casino Hotel where the harness track is situated suspended racing after March 21 indefinitely, when the season normally runs from March 1 to mid-December. The week before the suspension, the horses ran with no fans in the stands. The track did, however, take bets off-track. Director of Racing John Matarazzo said they raced like that so the horse owners could earn some income to pay drivers, trainers and grooms — the people who care for the horses by walking, saddling, brushing and feeding them.

“It went OK,” Matarazzo said. “It’s not the ideal circumstance without fans. We had some business, not a lot. We did it to get the horsemen some purse money. If (the horses) run, the horsemen get some money in their pockets.”

The Horseperson’s Association, which is meeting more often than normal during the pandemic to discuss ways to help, has started their efforts with the grooms. They have been giving the 50 or so people who go to work every day — which includes 30 people who live in a dorm on the backstretch — a $50 coupon per week for food from the track kitchen. And this week, the owners got some relief from Chatham Agway, which will donate feed for a week to all the horses that live in the barns.

“I partnered with the feed suppliers,” said Paul O’Neil, general manager of Chatham Agway. “Everyone has been very generous. We wanted to make a gesture because they lost every avenue to make money and still have to feed they animals. They are really up against it.”

McTygue said his association will also consider on a weekly basis how to help the 50 or so trainers at the track, as well as drivers veterinarians, farriers (hoof specialists) and farmers who supply the hay—all of whom continue to work but might not get paid if the races continue to be shutdown. The group will meet this Saturday to further discuss these matters, including the cost of feed.

“The horses are being fed this week,” McTygue said. “We will see what we have to do for next week.”