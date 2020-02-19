Working holiday takes Phil 5000kms away

When West Australian harness racing trainer Phil Duggan twigged that his horse might be better off racing interstate-he didn't think twice.

His tough campaigner Im Batman was finding life hard with West Australian racing handicapped on win dollars, and Duggan wasn't going to be deterred by minor details like a 5000-kilometre road trip!

"I needed a good barrier draw and a fair bit of luck to be competitive at home. It was just too hard. Don't get me wrong, I'm not blaming the handicapper," he said.

"The horse was going okay, but I found he was always on the second tier."

And while he was reluctant to admit it, Duggan is undoubtedly using the new handicap system to his advantage for what's been an enjoyable holiday so far.

Im Batman (Yankee Sensation-Articulation (Albert Albert) has five wins in the last two seasons from 78 starts-with the bottom line being an extremely low National Rating.



Well-travelled team Phil Duggan and Im Batman

After finishing "out the back" at consecutive Friday night metro meetings at Gloucester Park on January 10 and 17, Duggan loaded up his ute and horse float, and headed across the Nullarbor for South Australia, where the races are graded on points under the NR system.

First racing stop for the seven year old pacer and his trainer-driver - after just over 3000 kms - was Mt Gambier in the south east of SA.

Im Batman, a winner of 13 races and 27 placings for more than $110,000 in stakes, drew the pole position in a $7000 Pace on February 1 for horses with a NR up to 51.

The form of the gelding and his low ratings didn't go unnoticed by punters who sent him out $1.40 favorite.

"He broke in the score-up, caused a false start and got put out of the draw. He was a bit unruly, but that was all my fault," Duggan said.

"With the big trip from home to Mt Gambier, I'd been too easy on him. He was so far above himself it wasn't funny," he said.

"We finished third, only six or seven metres off the winner, and in addition, I got a holiday from the stewards."

Duggan then hit the highway again, headed for Victoria, stopping over at Rochester.

"My sister lives in Melbourne, but spends two days each week working in Rochester-it was great to see her, although we do catch-up regularly," he said.

"I did enter for a race at Inverell, in northern NSW, on our way to Queensland, but the meeting got washed out."

After navigating the second leg of his massive road trip - this time 2000 km from Mt Gambier to Deception Bay in Queensland - Duggan produced Im Batman at Redcliffe last Thursday afternoon to take out the $5200 event for horses with a NR 30 to 49.

"He's right down in the ratings and it looked ideal. He won well, but pulled extremely hard in the early stages. I'll stick around racing here at Redcliffe for a while, before I have a crack at Albion Park," he said.

Leading Sunshine State freelance driver Adam Richardson, who landed his 400th career victory at Redcliffe late last year, got the call-up and produced another gem of a drive to score a first-up win for the WA visitor.

Watch the race here:

The pair will again line-up tonight on the Peninsula "triangle" track, where meetings have been held since 1956. In pre-post markets, Im Batman is $1.40 to win the Burwood Stud Pace.

"I've never raced outside of WA previously-and the only time I've been to Qld was 10 or 12 years ago when I purchased a six-horse float," Duggan said.

"I was in harness racing for five or six years in the early 1970s. Then I had a go at the gallopers as a trainer and jockey but in the end, I had to give it away because I got too heavy," he said.

Duggan was quite an accomplished horseman with the thoroughbreds, riding a good few winners and in one season claiming the Broome, Mount Barker and Carnarvon Cups.

His interest has been back with harness racing since 1999, although he believes part of his success stems from riding standardbreds under saddle.

"I usually ride one and lead another wherever possible. I'll be going to the beach as often as I can while I'm up here-they just love it," he said.

Duggan said Im Batman had a traveling companion in three-year-old Camicancan, who is "all legs at the moment".

"He's over 17 hands high and I plan to give him a few trials. He should be better as a four-year-old when he matures, but if he shows improvement, I may give him a start," he said.

Duggan, whose home base is at the Perth outer suburb of Oakford, said he was unsure how long his working holiday would last.

"It could be three weeks...or three months. As soon as Im Batman tells me he's had enough, we're off back home," he said.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura