Workout Wonder wins at Gavle in Sweden

Workout Wonder with happy trainer, driver and connections

May 20, 2017 - US harness racing export Workout Wonder (5m Conway Hall -Dear Abs- Muscles Yankee ) captured the HKH Prins Daniels (400,000SEK to winner, 1609 meters autostart, 10 starters) in a rousing finish for driver Tommi Kylliainen, trainer Jarno Kauhanen and owner Workout Club-Finland.

The Wonder was timed in 1.10kr and recorded his eighth career win in 37 starts for 2,779,556SEK earned.

Off at 12/1 the happy winner(s) bested Wild Honey (5f Cantab Hall -U Wanna Lindy- SJ’s Photo ) at 4/1 and 43/1 Rod Stewart (7m Love You -Valley Lane- Lindy Lane ), the latter trained by Jerry Riordan.

The winning Workout Wonder last raced in the USA in April 2016 when then trained by Noel Daley. He’ll likely have earned an Elitloppet start.

The confirmed Elite starters per Elitloppet 2017 website are:

Bold Eagle,

Timoko,

Propulsion,

Up and Quick,

Resolve,

DD’s Hitman,

Dante Boko,

Elian Web,

Spring Erom,

Cruzado Dela Noche

Takethem.