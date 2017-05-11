World Champion Betting Line to Victoria

Betting Line 2,1:51.4; 3,1:47.2 ($1,879,061), the 2016 North American 3Yo Pacing Colt of the Year and Canadian Horse of the Year has had his passport issued as he readies to stand his first Australian season at Empire Stallions, Avenel, Victoria this coming year. Betting Line will arrive at Empire in mid-August.

A striking dark bay stallion, Betting Line is currently standing his first North American season with a full book at the famed Hanover Shoe Farms in Pennsylvania. Betting Line is following in the hoofprints of the sensational Somebeachsomewhere and the promising second year sire Artspeak – both of whom have stood at Empire - the only stallions ever shuttled to the Southern Hemisphere from Hanover in the farm’s 110-year distinguished history.

Betting Line was selected, trained and co-owned by one of North America’s premier trainers Casie Coleman who was captivated by the colt the first time she laid eyes on him. “When I first saw Betting Line at Fair Winds Farm in New Jersey, about a month before the yearling sale, he was an absolute jaw dropper and I knew I just had to have him” recalled Coleman. “He was one of the very best moving colts I have ever seen in a paddock.” Coleman and partners Christine Calhoun, Mac T. Nichol and West Wins Stable, anted up $60,000 for the youngster at the Standardbred Horse Sale in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Coleman’s instincts would prove to be correct as Betting Line, in his juvenile season, notched 6 major stakes wins with 4 placings while banking $411,675. He scored an impressive come from behind win in the $88,000 Grand Circuit Champlain Stakes at Mohawk in 1:52 after being eight lengths back at the half mile mark and also won his elimination for the $513,000 Metro Stake in the mud. Betting Line struck gold twice in the Ontario Sire Stakes with a two and a half-length victory in 1:52.1 in a $56,300 Gold division and again by three lengths in an $80,850 Gold division in 1:51.4 – both at Mohawk Raceway. Another highlight of Betting Line’s 2YO career was in the $192,500 Ontario Sires Stakes Super Final at Woodbine using his long, powerful strides to lead every step of the way to win in 1:52 flat.

Betting Line returned at three to take the harness racing world by storm! During this spectacular season, he won 14 consecutive races and captured many of the sport’s classic stakes and grand circuit events adding a further $1,467,386 to his winnings.

Following a win in the Somebeachsomewhere Stake at Mohawk, Betting Line’s next major test was the elimination for the prestigious North America Cup which he won racing from behind in 1:49.1. Betting Line returned the next week with another exciting come from behind victory to win the $1 Million Final in a sizzling 1:47.4 with a last quarter of :25.4 to tie the track, stakes and Canadian record defeating Racing Hill and Control The Moment.

Betting Line then went on to win the $300,000 Milstein Memorial at Northfield Park’s half-mile oval in 1:51 on a sloppy rack. His next performance in the $500,000 Battle of The Brandywine at Pocono Downs in Pennsylvania was truly electrifying. He won convincingly in 1:47.2 again defeating Racing Hill and Control The Moment while earning his first World Record as the fastest 3-year-old colt in history on a five-eighths mile track. His next win was in the $157,111 Simcoe Stake at Mohawk where Betting Line drew post 9 and was victorious in a great stretch duel in 1:49.1.

The $577,000 Little Brown Jug contested over Delaware Ohio’s half-mile oval is considered by most as the signature event for 3-year-olds in North America. It is the sport’s biggest test of stamina and fitness as the colts are asked to win not one, but two races on the same afternoon in a span of just a few short hours and Betting Line absolutely dominated his rivals in world record fashion! He was an easy winner in his first heat scoring by two and a half lengths while coming from behind to win in 1:50.4 with a last quarter of :26.4. He returned just two hours later blasting down the stretch to win by eight lengths in 1:49 neat – a new world half-mile track record for 3-year-old pacing colts.

Betting Line also performed brilliantly in the Ontario Sires Stakes once again winning four $80,000 Gold divisions and punctuated his championship season with his 14th straight victory winning the $190,000 Ontario Sires Stakes Super Final.

Betting Line ended his spectacular race career with 20 wins and 5 placings from 27 starts with earnings of nearly $1.9 Million. With 10 wins under 1:50, this two-time World Champion was rewarded for his efforts by being voted the 2016 North American 3YO Pacing Colt of the Year as well as the Canadian Horse of the Year!

Betting Line’s pedigree is true royalty combining two of the most influential sire lines in modern history – Bettor’s Delight and Western Hanover .

His sire, Bettor’s Delight , was a world champion banking over $2.5 Million and has been a leading sire on both continents with 72 in 1:50 and worldwide progeny earnings of over $225 Million. With his 1:47.2 record, Betting Line has the distinction of being the fastest 3-year-old colt and all-age stallion ever sired by Bettor’s Delight .

Betting Line’s dam, Heather’s Western by Western Hanover , has been an exceptional producer with 9 foals of racing age for eight winners, all in 1:54.2 or faster, with total race earnings of over $3.5 Million. His second dam is the Camtastic mare Santastic who has left 10 winners from 12 foals of racing age including the multiple stakes winning performer Santastic’s Pan .

“We are very enthused to add a stallion of Betting Line’s caliber to our lineup this season” said Empire principal David James. “Betting Line is Bettor’s Delight’s greatest son and we believe that with his World Champion race credentials, royal pedigree, outstanding conformation and fertility, we are certain that he will have a major influence on the future racing scene, both in North America and the Southern Hemisphere.”

Betting Line will be available to Australian breeders for $10,000 including GST and in New Zealand for $10,000 plus GST with discounts available. His progeny will be Vicbred, Breeders Crown, Bathurst Gold Crown and NSW Breeders Challenge eligible in addition to the NZ Sires Stakes.