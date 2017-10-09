Nike Franco N takes $105,000 Allerage Pace

Nike Franco N tracked cover, shooting by pacesetter Blue Moon Stride to take the harness racing $105,000 Four Roses Allerage Mare Pace in 1:51.2.

From post 10, Pure Country launched for the lead, parked out by Wrangler Magic at the quarter in :28. Pure Country, taking the front into the backstretch, soon yielded for the pocket when Blue Moon Stride edged wide from fourth, rushing to the top after a :55 half.

Lady Shadow, trying to track that move, advanced steadily uncovered around the far turn, carrying Nike Franco N into contention and about two lengths from the front as Lady Shadow battled with Blue Moon Stride at three-quarters in 1:22.4.

Blue Moon Stride was unyielding on the lead as Lady Shadow hanged to her outside, though Nike Franco N, fanning towards the center of the track into the stretch, rallied by the tempo setter to win. Blue Moon Stride was second, and Lady Shadow finished third.

Winning her 27th race in 51 starts, Nike Franco N, a seven-year-old McArdle mare out of the Badlands Hanover mare Nearea Franco, races for owner Richard Poillucci and is trained by Jim King Jr. Now earning $673,080 in her career, the $10.00 shot was piloted by Tim Tetrick.

Popping the pocket into the stretch, Emoticon Hanover edged past 1-2 harness racing favorite Pasithea Face S to narrowly take the $67,000 Crawford Farms Allerage Mare Trot, one of two Allerage Open events, on Sunday, October 8 at The Red Mile, winning in 1:51.2.

Pasithea Face S grabbed the front, leading a single-file field through fractions of :28.3, :56.3, and 1:24.2 before undergoing a lone challenge by Emoticon Hanover in the stretch. Driver Daniel Dube angled Emoticon Hanover off the rail and lunged towards Pasithea Face S, drawing alongside into the eighth pole, and managed to get a nose up on the favorite at the wire, while Charmed Life chased towards the center of the track in third.

A four-year-old mare by Kadabra , out of the Ken Warkentin mare Emmylou Who, Emoticon Hanover, winning her 15th race in 36 starts, has now earned $907,302 for owner Determination Inc. Trained by Luc Blais, she returned $4.80 to win.

By Ray Cotolo, for The Red Mile