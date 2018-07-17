Champion driver confirmed for Butt stable

Dexter Dunn confirmed for driving a Tim Butt runner in the Gr1 Blacks A Fake this weekend

2015 world champion driver Dexter Dunn has this morning confirmed he will drive at Saturday’s $500,000 UBET Blacks A Fake meeting at Albion Park.

Dunn, who has driven more than 2000 winners in his decorated career, will guide either My Field Marshal or Let It Ride in the Group 1 UBET Blacks A Fake for trainer Tim Butt.

He has also been invited to take part in the $20,000 Driver’s Invitation Race.

Dunn won the 2015 World Driving Championship in record-breaking fashion. He scored an unprecedented 200 points across 20 heats, more than 50 points ahead of his nearest rival.

Dunn is no stranger to the Albion Park circuit, with his most recent visit coming in 2017 when he guided My Field Marshal to finish second behind Hectorjayjay in the G2 Sunshine Sprint.

His recent successes at 'The Creek' include a 2016 Queensland Oaks with Nek Time.