World Champion to drive at Gloucester Park

Two of North America’s rising harness racing stars will be coming to Perth to compete in an International Invitation Drivers series at Gloucester Park during the TABtouch Inter Dominion series.

Recently crowned World Champion, James MacDonald and the USA representative, Marcus Miller, who ran third in that series, will take on Australasia’s best over two nights; the third night of Inter Dominion heats (Friday 1 December 2017) and Grand Final night a week later (Friday 8 December).

The International Invitation Drivers Series is sponsored by Sky Racing, which is importing more North American racing every year, long-time Gloucester Park Harness Racing (GPHR) supporter Slater Gartrell Sports and Harness Racing Australia.

Just over a month ago, MacDonald won the World title on home soil, defeating the likes of Mark Purdon and Dexter Dunn of New Zealand and Australia’s Shane Graham. Dubbed, ‘Captain Canada’, McDonald at only 31 years of age, has won over 1700 career races and over $22.5 million in stakes.

A modest McDonald said after winning the World Title “Obviously it’s a big accomplishment. I’m really proud of it but I know I still need to get better, I still need to keep working hard if I want to be one of the best”

Regarding his trip down under, McDonald says “I am really looking forward to visiting Australia”

“I’ve wanted to go there since I was a kid and to be able to go there and do what I love will be amazing. I’m excited to see how horse racing differs from here in North America”

Miller, who is from a famous American harness racing family, has made a name for himself in a relatively short career, winning over 2800 races and almost $30 million in stakes, and his invitation came at the recommendation of the greatest harness driver of all-time, John Campbell, who recently retired with 10,668 wins, amassing a staggering $299,899,141 in stakes.

“Marcus Miller is a very talented young driver and a rising star in our industry and even more important he is a fine young man. I know everyone in Australia will be impressed with his driving skills, horsemanship and how he conducts himself” said Campbell.

Miller is excited to take up the challenge of driving against Australasia’s best.

“After getting to know a bunch of guys from Australia and New Zealand during the World Drivers Championship, I have been hoping to get a chance to come down there and race” said Miller

“I am so excited and honoured that this opportunity came this quickly and is during such a big week as the Inter Dominion Grand Final” said Miller

“Even my parents are planning on coming and making a holiday of it and seeing other parts of Western Australia and Australia” Miller added

Miller’s father Erv, is ranked third on the all-time winners list for trainers, having prepared 5062 horses for victory and winning stakes of over $77.4 million, including world champion pacer, Lis Mara. Marcus and Erv combined to win the $52,500 Standardbred Two-year-old Colts and Geldings on Little Brown Jug day with Keystone Apache.

GPHR Committee and management are excited to once again host an International Drivers Series in conjunction with the TABtouch Inter Dominion.

“It’s great to have been able to attract the calibre of drivers such as James and Marcus” said GPHR Chief Executive Michael Radley

“It was a wonderful part of the series when Tim Tetrick drove here in 2015 and Tim has since been a such a great ambassador for Australian racing back in the US.

“I would like to thank our sponsors, Sky Racing, Slater Gartrell and HRA for their support, as without it we couldn’t have these international promotions for our great sport”

The TABtouch Inter Dominion will commence with the first set of heats on Friday 24 November, before travelling to Donaldson Park, Bunbury for the second night of heats on Tuesday 28 November. The third set of heats returns to Gloucester Park on Friday 1 December and the $1.1M Grand Final will be conducted on Friday 8 December.

Interstate and International visitors can witness all the action of the 2017 TABtouch Inter Dominion through official tour operator, Harness Racing Travelworld. This year’s tour will be based at beautiful and historic Fremantle for the first five nights, followed by a two-night tour to the Margaret River region, where some of the best food and wine in the world is produced. It will also include premium restaurant bookings for the heats and Grand Final at Gloucester Park. To book freecall 1800 628 383 or visit the website www.harnessracingtravel.com.

