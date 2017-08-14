World Cup next for Nuncio?

Will the World Cup be the next big task for Nuncio?

Nuncio has received an invitation to the harness racing $1 million International Trot (World Cup) at Yonkers Raceway on October 14th.

"We received an invitation in the mailbox on Friday. Now let's take a stand if we are going or not, "says Stefan Melander.

Previously, Jerry Riordan's Twister Bi has both been invited and thanked for the environmental dollar race in New York.

On the other hand, both Bold Eagle and Timoko have already refused to participate and Nuncio is the second trainer, trained in Sweden, invited to Yonkers International Trot ($1,000,000) over the 2,011 meter distance.

For Stefan Melander, the race is no news. He won the World Cup in 1995 with Swedish-born His Majesty.

"There are many things I need to keep in mind before I decide, but it's definitely interesting to go to Yonkers. Nuncio feels still strong in training and now I have to wonder if we are going to the United States and then continue to the French winter meeting, or if we just aim at Vincennes or the United States, "says Stefan Melander.

Nuncio has previously celebrated success on the Yonkers Raceway. As a three-year-old, he won both trials and finals in Yonkers Trot ($ 500,000) with John Campbell in sulky.

By Claes Freidenvall

Reprinted with permission of Sulky Sport