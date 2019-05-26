World Drivers Championship at Solvalla

May 24, 2019 - Friday began the 2019 harness racing world driving championship with the first session at Solvalla.

After three races this day the leading point earner was Ulf Ohlsson with 33.5 points.

He represents Sweden and leads Finland’s Mike Forss who earned 31 points.

The race winners were Hersey Boko (5f Zola Boko ) with Mike Forss up, Pegasus All Over (4g Syrinxian ) reined by James Macdonald of Canada, and Venerdi (5g Mondiale OK ) with Ulf Ohlsson the pilot.

The feature races of the day were three events sponsored by ASVT Trottex Auktion. The three year old colts raced for 200,000SEK first prize over 2140 meters autostart, with victory to 9/1 Power (3m Googoo Gaagaa -La Vici- Orlando Vici ) with Bjorn Goop the pilot for trainer Bjorn Goop.

He was clocked in 1.12.9kr.

The Googoo gelding Bythebook (3g Googoo Gaagaa -Stellar Value- Viking Kronos ) was second for Erik Adielsson.

The two filly divisions were raced each for 100,000SEK first money also over 2140 meters autostart.

The first went to 6.7/1 MBS Pretty Girl (3f Scarlet Knight -Lovely Face- Viking Kronos ) for trainer/driver Claes Svensson and timed in 1.14.4kr.

The second went to 3.8/1 Boxer Shrimp (3f Yankee Glide -Decapode- Cumin ) with Bjorn Goop up for trainer Robert Bergh.

Classic pedigree here for the 1.14.1kr timed winner.

Thomas H. Hicks