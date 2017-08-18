Day At The Track

World Harness Racing book launched

07:15 AM 18 Aug 2017 NZST
World Harness Racing launch
World Harness Racing launch

Large crowd greets John Campbell and Wally Hennessey at World Harness Racing book launch

John Campbell and Wally Hennessey two superstars in the world of harness racing were on hand Wednesday for the launch of the book World Harness Racing. It all took place at Red Shores Racetrack and Casino in Charlottetown Prince Edward Island, Canada.

Hosted by the book’s managing editor Jerry McCabe and Red Shores marketing manager, Lee Drake, the launch featured strong presentations by Campbell, Hennessey, and Robert Mitchell, the minister responsible for harness racing on the Island while the book was taking shape.

A long line-up of people waited to purchase the book with Hennessey and Campbell and two of the co-authors signing books for a long stretch. No one went home disappointed or empty handed.

For more information on the book go to retromedia.ca .

