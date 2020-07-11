Day At The Track

World Record for Guinevere Hall

11:46 AM 11 Jul 2020 NZST
Guinever Hall, harness racing A Fancy Face, harness racing
Guinever Hall and driver Peter Wrenn
A Fancy Face and driver Chris Page

Guinevere Hall established a new world and track record of 1:53 in the first of two $50,000 Ohio Sires Stakes for 3-year-old harness racing trotting fillies on Friday night, July 10 at Northfield Park.

With a front-stepping performance for driver Peter Wrenn, Guinevere Hall erased the former world record for a 3-year-old filly on a half-mile track with a three length triumph, the last quarter mile in a speedy :27.4. The former world record was co-held by Frau Blucher (2013 Delaware County Fair) and Plunge Blue Chip (2018 Yonkers Raceway) at 1:53.1. The former track record of 1:54 was set in 2018 in an Ohio Sires Stakes by Looking For Zelda (Tony Hall).

 

Guinevere Hall, a daughter of Cash Hall is owned by the M T Pockets Stable and Dave McDuffey and has $199,181 in career earnings and $65,000 in seasonal earnings. She was bred by Alan j. Leavitt.Guinevere Hall, who left the gate as the 2-5 favorite, won her previous OSS legs and is the leader in this division for trainer Melanie Wrenn. Tootie, the 7-2 choice, was second for Brett Miller, while 35-1 longshot Delovely Hall got up late for driver Aaron Merriman.

A Fancy Face stormed to the lead at the 1:26 three-quarters for driver Chris Page, capturing the second OSS division easily in 1:54.3. Trained by Ronnie Burke, the 9-1 sophomore duaghter by My MVP notched her first career victory in just her fourth lifetime start. Bred by Spring Haven Farm, A Fancy Face is owend by Burke Racing, Hatfield Stables, J&T Silva-Purnel&Libby and Weaver Bruscemi. Dream Change, a 50-1 longshot, was second for Greg Grismore, while 2-1 Kikimora was third for Aaron Merriman.

 

by Kimberly Rinker, Ohio Standardbred Development Administrator

 
