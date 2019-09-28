World Record romp in Dayton Derby

DAYTON, OH. - Manchego not only won the $171,250 Dayton Trotting Derby over a talented field of older male trotters, the 4-year-old daughter of Muscle Hill obliterated the Hollywood Dayton Raceway track record and established a new World Record for trotting mares on a five-eighths mile oval.
The 1:50.1 clocking shaved a fifth of a second off the previous best by both Mission Brief and Emoticon Hanover.
Jimmy Freight (Scott Zeron) upset a field that included five millionaires to capture the $151,750 Dayton Pacing Derby. The 10-1 long shot topped McWicked (Brian Sears) and Western Fame (Dan Noble) by a length and a quarter in 1:48.3.
Western Fame made the pace through :26.1, :53.3 and 1:20.4 splits before McWicked came calling around the final bend with Jimmy Freight in tow. This Is The Plan (Yannick Gingras) joined the trio of combatants and it looked like anybody’s race until Jimmy Freight pulled away in deep stretch.