World champion Mel Mara to stud Down Under

Mel Mara 1:47 ($1,028,397), a world champion racehorse and conqueror of the world’s two fastest harness racing pacers Always B Miki (1:46) and McWicked (1:46.2) and the outstanding Sweet Lou (1:47), will be standing his introductory season at Northern Rivers Equine Veterinary Clinic, Kyabram, near Shepparton, of Dr Kath McIntosh.

His will stand for a fee of $2,500 including GST in Australia and $2,500 plus GST in New Zealand.

Mel Mara’s record speaks for itself and entitles him to the claim of being one of the best performed stallions ever offered for service in Australia.

A real speed merchant, Mel Mara paced a winning mile in 1:47 on a mile track and 1:47.2 on a five-eighths track and was race-timed between 1:47 and 1:47.4 on five occasions.

He paced six winning miles in sub 1:49 and 15 in 1:50 or better and is one of only two horses ever to record six final quarters in better than 26 seconds.

In all, Mel Mara won 26 races and was placed on 27 occasions for $1,028,397 in stakes.

He took his record of 1:47, winning in Free-for-all company at The Meadowlands, in which he comfortably defeated the two fastest horses in history, Always B Miki and McWicked, leading from the outset and carving out the last half in a sensational 52.4 with a last quarter in 25.4. The time equalled the world record for an older pacing stallion on a mile track and was only a tick outside the all-time world mark.

Mel Mara defeating the two fastest horses in history, Always B Miki 1:46 and McWicked 1:46.3

Mel Mara in a world record 1 47, last quarter in 25 4

A winner in 1:52 as a two-year-old, Mel Mara competed against one of the greatest ever crops of three-year-olds, winning four races with four placings for $339,080 in stakes. The highlight of his sophomore season was his brilliant come-from-behind win in the $130,000 Ontario Sires Stakes Gold Series Final in 1:51.8, beating the Little Brown Jug winner Michael’s Power 1:48.1 ($1.9m) and Warrawee Needy 1:46.4 ($1.2m).

He also won a division of the Bluegrass Stakes at The Red Mile, sitting parked throughout in 1:49.4 with the last quarter in 26.1, and finished runner-up in an Ontario Sires Stakes Gold Final, John Simpson Memorial and a Breeders Crown elimination.

Mel Mara later competed with real distinction against the leading open class pacers in North America. He won two eliminations of the Ben Franklin at Pocono Downs and finished a neck second in the $500,000 Final and third in the $116,000 Allerage Farm Pace in 1:48.2 at The Red Mile.

The list of champion pacers that Mel Mara met and defeated reads like a classics date book. They include Always B Miki 1:46 ($2.8m), Sweet Lou 1:47 ($3.4m), McWicked 1:46.2 ($4.1m), Foiled Again 1:48 ($7.6m), Clear Vision 1:48.2 ($2.7m), Michael’s Power 1:48.1 ($1.9m), Warrawee Needy 1:46.4 ($1.2m), Bolt The Duer 1:47.4 ($1.8m) and Rockin Ron 1:47.2 ($1.6m), to name only a few.

A commanding individual, 16 hands, foaled in 2009, Mel Mara is the fastest and richest son of former champion pacer Lis Mara 1:47.3 ($2.1m) and as a representative of the famed Cam Fella sire line his influence promises to be widely exerted.

M L Revrac, the dam of Mel Mara, is a member of one of America’s greatest families – that tracing to Jessie Pepper – a tribe noted for producing top racehorses and leading sires.

M L Revrac, dam of four winners (three in 1:55), is by the great Matt’s Scooter, sire of Mach Three among others, from Just Peachy, dam of six winners with two in 1:55, by Nihilator from the Stakes-winning mare Peach Bottom 1:55.3 ($348,609), from the outstanding matron Gidget Lobell, the dam of seven winners including the great No Nukes.

Others from this branch of the Jessie Pepper family have been Rock N Roll Heaven 1:47.3 ($2.7m), the Canadian champion Silent Swing 1:48.4 ($2m), Clear Vision 1:48.2 ($2.7m), the Adios Stake winner Armbro Animate 1:50.1 ($1.2m) and Survivor Gold 1:51 ($897,929).

For bookings, a test mating or further information contact Dr Kath McIntosh at Northern Rivers Equine Veterinary Clinic on phone 0427 497 429 or (03) 5852 2845 or visit the website www.nrequine.com.au

Peter Wharton