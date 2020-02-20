Day At The Track

World champion Shartin N returns in qualifier

06:04 AM 20 Feb 2020 NZDT
Shartin N, Harness racing
Shartin N setting world record for driver Tim Tetrick with 1:46.4 mile
Lisa photo

Dover, DE - World Champion pacing mare, Shartin N, with harness racing driver Tim Tetrick in the sulky, made her return to racing in 2020 with a super sharp qualifying win Wednesday morning at Dover Downs.

Tetrick left alertly with Shartin N  from post 6 and settled into third position. Highalator carved out the fraction of :28.2, :55.3 and 1:23.2 with Apple Bottom Jeans sitting the pocket trip.

Both Apple Bottom Jeans and Shartin N surged off the rail in the deep stretch.  Shartin N won by a neck over Apple Bottom Jeans in 1:51.2 with Highalator was third.

It was just last year when Shartin N became fastest harness racing mare in history at a distance of one mile with her amazing 1:46.4 victory on August 3, 2019 at The Meadowlands.  

 

by Alex Kraszewski, for Dover Downs
 

 

