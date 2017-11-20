Day At The Track

05:14 AM 20 Nov 2017 NZDT
Huntington Station, NY - Freddie Hudson and Bobby Rahner have been invited to have a book signing at the prestigious and world famous Book Revue, that is located in Huntington, New York. At the signing they will speak and sign copies of their newly released book, “Momentous Racing To Glory”. The scheduled date of the event is Tuesday November 28, at 7 PM.
 
Their book tells the story of Momentous, a pacer that was considered dangerous and unmanageable. He had put many people in the hospital and at one time, had killed his groom. Bobby Rahner would take the horse over and campaign him on the New York racing circuit for 8 years. The horse, because of his reputation and on track antics, brought out many fans.
 
The Book Revue is a sought after venue for many of the world’s best-selling authors and celebrities. This will be Hudson's second signing there. Other authors who have signed their books at the Book Revue include Presidents’ Trump, Carter, and Clinton, Hilary Clinton, Cameron Diaz, Mitt Romney, Andy Cohen, Dick Francis, Al Roker, Jane Fonda, Yogi Berra, Christie Brinkley, Joe Torre, William Shatner, Lauren Bacall, Mary Higgins Clark, Joan Rivers and hundreds more.
 
Long Island’s number one newspaper, Newsday, with a weekly print and digital audience of 1.3 million will be publishing an article about the authors and the upcoming book signing.
 
Century 21, American Homes of Westbury, NY, will be sponsoring the wine, cheese and refreshments for the attendees. Century 21's Westbury office is owned by former harness driver, Joe Ricco, who is also the step-dad of current driver, George Brennan.
 
Anyone who cannot attend the signing can order a signed copy directly from the Book Revue by calling them at 631 271-1442. The book is also available worldwide at Amazon and through bookstores nationwide. 10% of the books royalties will be donated to the Standardbred Retirement Foundation.
 
by Fred Hudson
World famous book revue
