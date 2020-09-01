World-first harness racing integrity study

The effects of corrupt activity, perceptions of corrupt activity and of integrity interventions in harness racing have been explored in a study commissioned by Harness Racing Victoria (HRV) and conducted by the Melbourne Law School on behalf of the University of Melbourne.

The study focuses on former harness racing participants Shayne and Greg Cramp, who were convicted on race fixing charges at the Melbourne Magistrates Court and subsequently disqualified from participating in the industry for 12 years.

Believed to be a world-first study measuring the impacts of either race fixing or match fixing, this study examines whether the penalties imposed on Shayne and Greg Cramp have produced any observable impacts on the harness racing industry.

“The Mildura case provided a great opportunity to research the effects of corruption and perceived corruption localised to a particular region,” HRV General Manager of Integrity Brent Fisher said.

“The findings of the study provide valuable data insights into the importance of industry confidence in integrity and the associated risks with a lack thereof due to real or perceived corrupt activity.

“We thank the Melbourne University Law School for its work and acknowledge the assistance of the Office of Racing Integrity Commissioner and the Victoria Police – particularly the Sporting Intelligence Integrity Unit for its ongoing assistance in matters relating to suspicious racing activity.”

Click here to read the study.