World record at Pompano Park

Pompano Beach, FL...February 7, 2018...Rick Plano has won 6,896 during his illustrious harness racing career to go along with 3,766 training wins but Tuesday night, February 6, was a first for Plano as he set a world record with his homebred Sooo Handsome in the unique five-eighths mile dash over Pompano Park's five-eighths mile oval.

The five year-old gelded son of Cash Hall went once around the slick track to hit the wire in 1:09.3, which eclipsed the former mark of 1:11 set by The Prowler at Georgian Downs on September 1, 2012.

Thundercrest, driven by Dave Ingraham, was gallant in defeat, 1 1/2 lengths away, while Legend Field, with Corey Braden in the bike, finished third.

William Star was fourth while Railee Workable picked up the nickel in the speedy septet.

Sooo Handsome was away third after the wings folded as Prayer Session took the field through an opening panel in :27.3 with Thundercrest right behind. That's when Plano tilted Sooo Handsome to the outside and forged to the front after a half in :55.1. From there, the issue was never in doubt as Sooo Handsome sped his final eighth in :14.1 to crush the world record by almost two seconds.

In a post race interview, driver Rick Plano lamented, "this, especially, was a very satisfying win as this is a homebred that we've had from day one. He always seems to be on his game and, tonight, we has REALLY on his game.

Rick's wife, Maryann Plano, who owns Sooo Handsome, added, "I named him after my husband, because I think he's 'sooo handsome.' It's very exciting to have a world record holder in the family!'

For Sooo Handsome, it was his second win of the year to go along with a pair of seconds in four starts, good for $15,000 starting this young season. Lifetime, Sooo Handsome has banked $108,340 to go along with a three year-old mark of 1:54.1.

Off as the 6 to 5 favorite, Sooo Handsome paid $4.60 to his multitude of followers.

Racing continues Wednesday night with a competitive 10 race program with a Super Hi-5 carryover of $161,432.

Post time is set for 7:20 p.m.

by John Berry for Pompano Park