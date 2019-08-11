Day At The Track

World record for Propulsion in Aby Stora Pris

02:16 AM 12 Aug 2019 NZST
Propulsion, harness racing Propulsion, harness racing
Trainer Daniel Reden celebrates as they bring Propulsion to the winner's circle
Gerald Forni photo
Propulsion and driver Orjan Kihlstom setting world record
Gerald Forni photo

Propulsion (8m Muscle Hill-Danae) off as the 5/10 favorite, rallied off third outer cover to easily win Saturday’s Aby Stora Pris. Purse was 390,000€ ($418,000 US) of this 3140 meters event with 12 contestants.

Race time was 1.12.8kr. The mile rate of 1:57.1 is a world record over 1.95 miles on a5/8 mile track. To watch the race click here.

Orjan Kihlstrom reined the Daniel Reden trained and Stall Zet owned class-master that now has life earnings of 2,859,958€ with today’s 195,000€ check.

Propulsion was imported to Sweden in 2015 and his career slate is now an impressive 36-14-8 in 73 starts. He has four 2019 victories in eight starts this year.

The 18/1 Makethemark (6m Maharajah-Global Naughty) was second handled by Ulf Ohlsson and third was 10/1 Milligan’s School (6m Yankee Glide-Tori Ann) for Ulf Eriksson, teaming for owner/trainer Stefan Melander. 8/1 Reckless (9m Ready Cash) and 90/1 Handsome Brad (6m Brad de Veluwe) completed the top five.

Propulsion’s win today was his third in a race distributing 2 million Swedish crowns to the winner.

Propulsion is automatically qualified for the Final of the UET Masters Series at Vincennes Hippodrome de Paris, the Prix d'Éte on September 7, in which Bold Eagle is already announced as a starter. Propulsion was bred in the USA by F.V. Caldwell of Lexington’s Cane Run Farm and Bluestone Farms LLC. 

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink

 

