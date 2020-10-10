World record for Southwind Tyrion

LEXINGTON, KY --Ake Svanstedt trainee Southwind Tyrion strolled to the front from the pylon post and sped to a 1:51.1 victory, setting a world and stakes record in beating Walner's mark of 1:51.4 in the first of three divisions for the $258,800 Six Pack International Stallion Stake Two-Year-Old Colt and Gelding Trot--sponsored by the Six Pack Syndicate and Deo Volente Farms--on Friday (Oct. 9) at The Red Mile.

Svanstedt sent the Muscle Hill colt to the top while In Range secured the pocket and 4-5 favorite Venerate floated off the car into third. By the quarter in :27.4, Southwind Tyrion continued unchallenged to a :55.1 but faced pressure into the far turn as Venerate marched first over from third. But Venerate broke stride by three-quarters in 1:23.2, leaving Southwind Tyrion to his own devices through the stretch. In Range kept in contention but gave pursuit from second with Cricket Fashion finishing third.

"My plan was to sit behind Venerate," said Svanstedt after the race, "but I pushed [Southwind Tyrion] a little when Tetrick [driving In Range] was coming and then he was a little grabby, so he was too fast for Venerate to come. He felt good the whole mile."

Owned by S R F Stable, Knutsson Trotting, Brittany Farms & Riverview Racing, Southwind Tyrion won his fifth race from seven starts, earning $280,797. Southwind Farms LLC bred the $4.40 winner.

Jean Pierre Dubois' grandson Louis Badron landed the drive on local startup Cuatro De Julio and kept all challengers at bay, taking the second division of the Six Pack in 1:51.3.

Badron blasted Cuatro De Julio for the lead from post 5 and took the field by the quarter in :27.4 with Johan Palema sitting second and Delayed Hanover third. The field continued single file by a :55 half but began to tighten into the final turn as Cuatro De Julio trotted to three-quarters in 1:23.4.

Delayed Hanover ranged first over towards the tempo setter heading for the stretch drive and dug into the Trixton colt's lead while drifting through the stretch. Cuatro De Julio responded to the challenge and held strong on the lead to the finish, nabbing his ninth win from 13 starts. Delayed Hanover settled for second with Jack Fire closing for third and Swingforthefences finishing fourth.

"I got off a plane to drive this horse today," Badron said after the race. "[Marie Otolan Bar] just told me to 'do your best' and she did great work with the horse. He's so fast... he's so fast."

Bred by Dream With Me Stable and owned by D Farm LLC, Cuatro De Julio has accrued $129,275 in earnings. Marie Ortolan Bar trains the $6.20 winner.

With three horses going on a gallop early in the mile, Zenith Stride inherited a pocket trip and popped to a 1:53.2 victory in the final division of the Six Pack.

Unwritten Chapter broke at the start as Locatelli left for the lead along with Moonstone S to the pylons, but Fly Light landed in the pocket after Moonstone S went on a gallop circling the first turn. Locatelli led to the quarter in :27.3 and broke loose on the lead before breaking stride moving up the backstretch. Fly Light overtook control to a :55.3 half with Zenith Stride positioned second.

By three-quarters in 1:25, Fly Light held a diminishing lead into the stretch. Zenith Stride angled from the pocket and took aim at the leader, going by into the eighth pole chased by Sevenshadesofgrey splitting horses late but managing only to give chase for second. Magical Muscle Man took third while Fly Light faltered to fourth.

"I think [he's just had] practice," said trainer Mark Harder, talking about the colt's improvement through the season. "Even training down as a young horse in the winter he'd do goofy things. On his day he'd do things great and trot nice--he'd always trot nice. We did some bloodwork [after last week] and we did find something that we could do to help him health wise. I don't know if he was 100 percent today, but he was better."

Collecting his second win from eight starts, Zenith Stride has banked $204,825 for owners Emilio & Maria Rosati. Brian Sears drove the Fair Winds Farm Inc.-bred Muscle Hill colt who paid $12.40 to win.

Grand Circuit action resumes at The Red Mile on Saturday (Oct. 10) with a total seven divisions of International Stallion Stakes--three for the $299,100 Betting Line Two-Year-Old Colt and Gelding Pace and four for the $304,000 International Moni Two-Year-Old Filly Trot. Racing gets underway at 1:00 p.m. (EDT).

