World record in $259,600 49th Jugette

World champion Warrawee Ubeaut turned in an impressive two heat performance to win the $259,600 Jugette for three-year-old filly pacers Wednesday (September 18) at the Delaware County Fairgrounds.

At the start of the $155,760 final heat, Treacherous Reign (Dexter Dunn) protected his rail position forcing Warrawee Ubeaut and Yannick Gingras to sit second.

As the field passed the 1/8 mile pole, Gingras sent Warrawee Ubeaut after the lead but Treacherous Reign forced the eventual winner back into the two-hole at the quarter in :26 2/5.

The field raced in post-position order past the half in :55 2/5. As the field approached the same point as the failed clearing attempt, Warrawee Ubeaut exploded out of the pocket and cleared Treacherous Reign past the three-quarter pole in 1:23 3/5.

Gingras sat cool in the bike as the duo sprinted home in :26 3/5 to stop the timer in 1:50 1/5, which equaled the stakes and world record.

Ideation Hanover (James MacDonald) rallied to take the place spot, Treacherous Reign held on for third and Bestseller Hanover (Jason Bartlett) was fourth.

The win was trainer Ron Burke and Gingras' third Jugette title.

The swift daughter of Sweet Lou is owned by Burke Racing Stable, Phillip Collura, J&T Silva-Purnel-Libby and Weaver Bruscemi. Warrawee Ubeaut leaves Delaware with a five race win streak and $1,175,393 in career earnings.

Warrawee Ubeaut with all the happy connections (Brad Conway Photo)

The second $51,920 elimination, Stonebridge Soul (Tim Tetrick) was sent hard off the gates wings and led the field briefly until Warrawee Ubeaut retook control before the opening quarter of the mile.

Warrawee Ubeaut was not seriously challenged and cruised to a 6¼ length win over Stonebridge Soul with Carbon Capture (Chris Page) and Under The Hood (Joe Bongiorno) also advancing to the final heat.

In the first elimination, Treacherous Reign was sent off the starting gates wings and took control of the field with Bestseller Hanover sitting in the pocket.

Treacherous Reign turned back a challenge from Ideation Hanover and cruised to a 1¼ length victory in 1:52. Bestseller Hanover and She's Allright (Chris Page) finished third and fourth respectively to advance to the final.

Jay Wolf