World record set in PASS at Harrah's

CHESTER, PA - Amigo Volo broke the harness racing world record for two-year-old trotting geldings on a 5/8-mile track with a 1:54.4 victory, winning in one of four divisions of the $188,420 second preliminary round event in the Pennsylvania Sire Stakes at Harrah's Philadelphia Friday.

Hall Of Famer driver David S. Miller, who won the last four races before taking off midcard for night stakes action, guided the altered son of Father Patrick - Margarita Momma to the lead near the :27.2 quarter, going past early leader EL Ideal, then put up middle fractions of :57.1 and 1:26. EL Ideal moved out to challenge in the lane, but Amigo Volo had enough in reserve to stay a length clear of his rival for trainer Nifty Norman and owners David J. Miller and the Pinske Stables.

The 1:54.4 clocking reduced by a click the previous record co-held by three horses, each of them getting their share of that record at a different Pennsylvania track: Correctamundo at The Meadows in 2009; Mississippi Storm at Harrah's in 2017; and White Tiger last year at Pocono.

Miller and Norman teamed up for a second stakes success with the Muscle Hill colt Chestnut Hill in 1:56.2. Out of the $1.3M-winning mare Poof She's Gone and a $410,000 yearling investment for Melvin Hartman, David McDuffee, and Little E LLC,

Chestnut Hill is beginning to show return on the big investment, following up a 1:56 win at The Meadowlands with this powerful victory, during which he rushed to the lead down the backstretch and drew off to win by 5 1/2 lengths. Chestnut Hill joins his stablemate Amigo Volo in sporting a 2 for 3 lifetime record.

Muscle Hill picked up a second siring credit when Swiss House On Fire, another expensive yearling ($335,000, out of the mare Brooklyn and with two full brothers going 1:53.1 or better at two), came out of the pocket to get the stretch lead for trainer/driver Ã…ke Svanstedt and then held off Ontopofthehill by a length in 1:57.4, his maiden victory. The S R F Stable is the owner of the developing baby.

The Explosive Matter - Fifty Shades colt Can't Say No controlled the throttle after an early move by driver Tim Tetrick, holding off King Alphonso by a length in a 1:56 victory in the other PaSS cut. Can't Say No now has won three of four, including a Pennsylvania All-Stars division, in his brief career for trainer Ray Schnittker, also co-owner with Steven Arnold, Arden Homestead Stable, and Fred Hertrich III.

This group meets up again at The Meadows next Saturday and Pocono the Sunday after that before the top colts, along with their fellow freshman stars, return to Harrah's for the 2YO Pennsylvania Sire Stakes Championship Day on Sunday, September 8.

George Napolitano Jr. won three of the card's last four races to tie David Miller with four driving victories on the day.