World record to Tiffany in NSW Oaks

THEY DOMINATE New Zealand harness racing like no-one ever has before them.

And the powerful All Stars stable struck gold in the first of the pacing group ones at Menangle tonight when outstanding filly Our Princess Tiffany scored a stunning all-the-way in in the $200,000 John Gibson Memorial NSW Oaks.



Taken straight to the front from the six gate, Our Princess Tiffany scored her 11th win from just 13 starts and she did it in world record time for a pacing filly, rating a mile rate of 1:53.4 to score by an amazing 16.5m from Victorian Tangoingwithsierra (Todd McCarthy) with Arabella Star (Zac Phillips) another four and three-quarter metres back in third place.



The danger to Our Princess Tiffany was expected to come from Emma Stewart's top three-year-old filly Kualoa, who was such a convincing winner in her heat of the Oaks last week.



But the barrier worked against Kualoa, even though her reinsman Chris Alford wasted no time getting her into the action, jumping onto the back of Tangoingwithsierra with a lap to go and grabbing a three-wide cart in the race.



She found the spot outside the leader but didn't have enough left to stay with the New Zealand filly as her reinsman Natalie Rasmussen put her foot on the gas pedal before the home turn.



Our Princess Tiffany had them all off the bit and chasing in no time and increased the margin even further turning into the home stretch, rating her last half in 54.7s for the easiest of wins.



Her rivals chased hard but were no match for this outstanding daughter of Art Major, who won as she liked, giving Rasmussen an early double and sounding a warning to rivals that the All Stars stable had come to town and they weren't here for the scenery.



Co-trainer Mark Purdon doesn't usually go overboard about his horses but was more effervescent than ever about Our Princess Tiffany, suggesting she might turn out to be the best filly he has had in his care.



A massive statement from New Zealand's biggest and most successful stable.