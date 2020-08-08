World records set in Ohio Sire Stakes

Five fields of fillies provided Northfield Park harness racing fans with sizzling miles, including a new track and world record clocking of 1:51.4 by Summer Touch, the 1-5 favorite in the first of two $50,000 Ohio Sires Stakes for 2-year-old pacing fillies on a lovely August 7 evening.

The Ronnie Burke-trained daughter of Well Said- Real Touch-Real Desire was given a perfect steer by Chris Page as she captured her second OSS contest, having captured Leg Two on July 24 at Scioto Downs in 1:54.2. This homebred is owned by Burke Racing, Knox Services, Slaughter Racing and Weaver Bruscemi. Rainy Day Chic, a 20-1 longshot was second for Brett Miller, followed by 45-1 longshot She Knows It All (Ryan Stahl) in third.

Ronnie Burke harnessed another filly--this one a trotter--to another track record performance and also equaled the world record for a 2-year-old trotting filly on a half-mile oval as Merry Ann trotted to a 1:56 clocking in the first of three $40,000 OSS events.

The 1-9 favorite used a front-stepping performance with Chris Page in the sulky for owners Burke Racing, Knox Services and Weaver Bruscemi as she notched her third win in five tries. This homebred daughter by Southwind Spirit -Witty Girl-SJ's Photo also captured Leg Two in 1:57.4. I'malovelylady was second at 11-1 for Anthony MacDonald while 10-1 Ozma got up for third with Aaron Merriman doing the driving.

Burke continued his dominance as his Pinknperfect captured the second $50,000 OSS for 2-year-old pacing fillies in 1:52.4, holding off a pair of determined rivals at the wire. Ronnie Wrenn, Jr., steered the 7-1 daughter by Well Said-Pink Camo-Pine Valley for Burke Racing, S. Jefferis, J. Smith and Weaver Bruscemi as she captured her first OSS contest. Bred by Rtk Racing, Pinknperfect upped her career earnings to $37,500. Leave Her Wild was second for Mike Wilder at 3-1 while 9-5 Gucci was a close third for Aaron Merriman.

My Jazz cruised to a front-end victory for driver Anthony MacDonald and trainer Jason McGinnis in 1:57.1, a new lifetime mark, in the second OSS division for 2-year-old trotting fillies. The daughter of My MVP, out of the Incredible Abe mare Loving Jazz left the gate at 3-1 odds, besting 45-1 rival I Am Winning (Brett Miller) easily and 10-1 Fiesty Pistol (Aaron Merriman) in late stretch. My Jazz, who was bred by Jake Wickey, Jr., had finished third in Leg One and fifth in Leg Two of this series.

Herculisa captured the third OSS trotting test handily, looking much the best for driver Brett Miller as the 1-5 favorite and stopping the clock in 1:56.1. The daughter of My MVP, out of the Andover Hall mare Herculotte Hanover is owned by the Jesmeral Stable and trained by Virgil Morgan, Jr.

She has won both previous OSS legs, in 1:58.1 and 1:56.2 and pushed her career earnings to $61,812 with this latest triumph. Herculisa was bred by Billy Walters, Joe McLead and Up Front Racing. Celebrate With Me (Kurt Sugg) was second best at 5-1 with 20-1 Ciao Baby Hall getting up for third with Aaron Merriman at the lines.