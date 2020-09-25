Day At The Track

World records tied on Little Brown Jug Day

11:08 AM 25 Sep 2020 NZST
Delaware, OH — Arnold N Dicky was sent off as the 1-9 favorite in Thursday’s (Sept. 24) $47,006 Standardbred Stakes for 2-year-old harness racing male trotters and lived up to expectations, winning by 6-1/4 lengths over Sunny Crockett in a world-record-equaling 1:54 at the Delaware County Fairgrounds. To Be Frank finished third.

The time equaled Action Uncle’s world record for a 2-year-old trotting colt on a half-mile track, set last year at Delaware. It bettered the previous Standardbred Stakes record of 1:55, set by Don Dream in 2016.

Sunny Crockett took the lead on the first turn with winning driver Dave Palone content to sit second with Arnold N Dicky until the backstretch. Palone then moved Arnold N Dicky to the front and was unthreatened the rest of the way.

 

Arnold N Dicky is trained by Chuck Sylvester, who owns the colt with Amy Lynn Stoltzfus and Gil Short. Bred by Concord Stud Farm, Arnold N Dicky is by Bar Hopping out of Kalibrated. He sold under the name Measured Pour for $17,000 at the Standardbred Horse Sale.

“It’s an added bonus racing for Chuck,” Palone said. “He was a hero of mine when I first started in the game, a legendary trainer, and who wouldn’t jump at that opportunity.”

The victory was Arnold N Dicky’s fourth in nine starts and upped his earnings to $144,060. 

Chase H Hanover won the $54,206 Standardbred Stakes for 2-year-old male pacers in a world-record-equaling 1:51.1. Lou’s Pearlman finished second and Jackie Moon was third.

 

The time equaled Ocean Rock’s world record for a 2-year-old gelding pacer on a half-mile track, set last year at Northfield Park.

Sent off at 1-2, Chase H Hanover was driven by Ronnie Wrenn Jr. for trainer Scott Cox, who owns the gelding with Jason Ash. Chase H Hanover, by Captaintreacherous out of Calgary Hanover, was bred by Hanover Shoe Farms.

Chase H Hanover, the Pennsylvania Sire Stakes championship runner-up, has won three of nine races and finished second on five occasions this season. He has earned $210,797.

