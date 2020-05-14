World's fastest pacer joins Woodlands Stud

Woodlands Stud is proud to announce that the world’s fastest pacer Lather Up is set to join their imposing roster in the 2020/21 harness racing season.

In a major coup for Australasian breeders the World Champion $1.9 million earner will shuttle from America to join Bettor’s Delight , American Ideal , Sweet Lou , Downbytheseaside , What The Hill and Speeding Spur .

Lather Up will be standing in Australia alongside star sire American Ideal at prominent Victorian farm Northern Rivers Equine. Woodlands Stud has enjoyed a very successful relationship with Dr Kath Mcintosh’s Kyabram base and with the arrival of the World’s fastest pacer this will continue in the 2020/21 season

Lather Up is one of the greatest horses of his time. He broke two world records and became the fastest four-year-old horse in history, the equal fastest horse in history over a mile and the single fastest horse in history over a mile and one eighth.

He raced against all-comers and broke seven track records as a two, three and four-year-old as well as two world records as a four-year-old. He was a very good two-year-old, a top three-year-old and a world champion four-year-old.

At two, Lather Up set the track record for a two-year-colt pacer winning in 1:52.2h. At three, he won a heat of The Little Brown Jug in 1:49.3h (half-mile track), and the $1 million North American Cup elimination and Final in 1:48.1. And at four, he set a world record 1:46 for a mile and a world record of 1:59.2 for a mile and one-eighth.

North American Cup

When he took his 1:46 world record he raced at the Meadowlands against 10 runners and won by open lengths against an incredible group - including six millionaires. He then backed that world record up the following week with his other world record, going 1:59.2 over a mile and an eighth pacing his first mile in 1:46.3.

The Graduate Final in 1:46

The Sam McKee Memorial

Just when one thought they had seen it all, a first quarter in :24.4, a favorite who looked hopelessly beaten in the stretch came a Phoenix out of the ashes as Lather Up showed what the heart of a champion can do even when a victory seemed out of the question. With a final time of 1:47.2, Lather Up turned in a stunning performance to capture the 26th edition of the $330,000 Dan Patch Stakes at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Friday, August 9. - The Hambletonian Society

The $330,000 Dan Patch Stakes

His sire, I'm Gorgeous by Bettor's Delight, was among the top colts of his year winning a heat of the Little Brown Jug in 1:50.4 and finished a close second to 'Horse Of The Year' Rock N Roll Heaven in the $410,000 final. He has a tremendous maternal line as well, with his super dam being one of the best producers by In The Pocket, leaving 9 significant winners, 5 of them in under 1:51.

His pedigree combines two of the greatest producing sires ever down under in Bettor's Delight and In The Pocket but they are far enough removed to be able to be bred to almost all mares across Australasia.

His book is full and closed in America for his first season as a sire and with his speed, conformation, gait, looks and pedigree he is set to make his mark on the Australasian harness racing industry too.

Lather Up will be available via fresh, chilled semen throughout Australasia and his 2020/21 service fee will be $6,000 + GST in New Zealand and $6,600 GST Inc in Australia, with discounts available.

For bookings or inquires about Lather Up in New Zealand please contact Stacey White on 021 595 492 or via email stacey@woodlandsstud.co.nz and in Australia contact Mark Hughes on 04 5165 0707 or via email mark@woodlandsstud.co.nz

Harnesslink Media