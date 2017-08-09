Ronnie Wrenn Jr. reaches 4,000 wins

Harness racing driver Ronnie Wrenn Jr. made his 4,000th trip to the winner's circle after winning with Sultan Of Cash in Northfield Park's 5th race on Monday (August 7th) in the 3rd leg, 3rd division $40,000 Ohio Sires Stakes Freshman Colt Trotters.

Wrenn led at every call with Sultan Of Cash, eventually besting his competition by 1-1/4 lengths. The 1:59.4 clocking was the 6th career score in as many starts for the undefeated 2-year-old trotter, who returned $2.80 to win.

The 30-year-old Wrenn began driving in 2008. His 4,000 wins have helped him garner almost $22 million in purse earnings. He won the 2013 and 2014 national dash driving titles; the 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 Northfield Park driving titles; and the 2013 driving title at Northville Downs.

Wrenn is a 2005 graduate of Hartland High School in Hartland, Michigan. He played center field for and graduated from Mott Community College in Flint.

Although Wrenn comes from a racing family, he did not take an interest and become involved with horses at an early age.

"I was 19 or 20 when I jogged my first horse. I was always really busy with sports and stuff," said Wrenn. "I didn't really have time for it."

However, after weighing his options and slowly becoming more interested with the family business, Ronnie decided on a career in racing.

"I was just sitting at the table working on homework on my computer one night and looked up and told my dad I wanted to be a driver. He looked at me like I was crazy. But I was old enough that he really didn't have a lot of say, and so far it has all worked out pretty well."

Wrenn earned his first win behind Artful Power in a $1,400 Billings race at a Michigan fair.

"It was hard breaking in at first. I guess I got lucky to be put on some good horses and things just took off," offered Wrenn. "My parents and grandparents really helped me a lot as well as countless other people."

Wrenn's richest win ever came in the last year's $250,000 sophomore pacing Ohio Sires Stakes Championship at Northfield Park with Whataboy. His fastest victory was in 1:49.2 with Doo Wip Hanover in the 2015 Jim Ewart Memorial at Scioto Downs. Wrenn rates some of the best horses he has ever driven as Arch Madness, Betterluvnexttime, Doo Wop Hanover, Luck Be Withyou, Night Pro and Victory Is Coming.

"There are many owners and trainers that have given me opportunities and I will be forever grateful to them," offered Wrenn. "To win races, a driver has to drive fast horses for talented trainers with good owners."

Wrenn was married in June of this year and resides in Stow, Ohio with his wife Briana.

