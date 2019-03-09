Write Me A Song - 11th win in 20 starts

YONKERS, NY, Friday, March 8, 2019 - Write Me a Song (Jordan Stratton, $43.20) was both widest and fastest Friday night (March 8th), winning Yonkers Raceway's harness racing $44,000 Filly and Mare Open Handicap Pace.

It was the final tune-up for many of these misses before the Blue Chip Matchmakers gets underway next Friday (March 15th).

From post position No. 3, the lass with a north-of-the-border resume was away sixth. She saw Angel's Pride (Brent Holland) get stung by first-'19-try Twinkle (Dan Dube) through a :27.3 opening quarter-mile.

It was a :57.2 intermission before 8-5 favorite Delightfulmemphisn (Jason Bartlett), having already made one move, took out of fourth. She engaged Angel's Pride in and out of a 1:25.3 three-quarters, while the eventual heroine had slipped out to work from second-over.

The diminishing lead for Angel's Pride was a length-and-a-quarter off the final turn, with 'Memphis' moving in. That lass would win the battle, but lose the war as Write Me a Song surged past by a proboscis in 1:54.1. Delightfulmemphisn, a dead-heat (for third) duo of Twinkle/Angel's Pride and Lakeisha Hall (George Brennan) rounded out the payees. Those five were separated by just a length-and-a-half at the wire.

For sixth choice Write Me a Song, a season-debuting 4-year-old daughter of Sportswriter owned by William Hartt and trained by Lance Hudson, it was her 11th win in 20 career starts. The exacta paid $213, the triples returned $506 (Twinkle third) and $634 (Angel's Pride third) and the superfectas paid $1,299 (Twinkle/Angel's Pride third and fourth) and $2,243.(Angel's Pride/Twinkle third and fourth).

Frank Drucker