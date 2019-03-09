Day At The Track

Write Me A Song - 11th win in 20 starts

04:20 PM 09 Mar 2019 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Write Me A Song, harness racing
Write Me A Song a season-debuting 4-year-old daughter of Sportswriter
Katy Gazzini Photo

YONKERS, NY, Friday, March 8, 2019 - Write Me a Song (Jordan Stratton, $43.20) was both widest and fastest Friday night (March 8th), winning Yonkers Raceway's harness racing $44,000 Filly and Mare Open Handicap Pace.

It was the final tune-up for many of these misses before the Blue Chip Matchmakers gets underway next Friday (March 15th).

From post position No. 3, the lass with a north-of-the-border resume was away sixth. She saw Angel's Pride (Brent Holland) get stung by first-'19-try Twinkle (Dan Dube) through a :27.3 opening quarter-mile.

It was a :57.2 intermission before 8-5 favorite Delightfulmemphisn (Jason Bartlett), having already made one move, took out of fourth. She engaged Angel's Pride in and out of a 1:25.3 three-quarters, while the eventual heroine had slipped out to work from second-over.

The diminishing lead for Angel's Pride was a length-and-a-quarter off the final turn, with 'Memphis' moving in. That lass would win the battle, but lose the war as Write Me a Song surged past by a proboscis in 1:54.1. Delightfulmemphisn, a dead-heat (for third) duo of Twinkle/Angel's Pride and Lakeisha Hall (George Brennan) rounded out the payees. Those five were separated by just a length-and-a-half at the wire.

For sixth choice Write Me a Song, a season-debuting 4-year-old daughter of Sportswriter owned by William Hartt and trained by Lance Hudson, it was her 11th win in 20 career starts. The exacta paid $213, the triples returned $506 (Twinkle third) and $634 (Angel's Pride third) and the superfectas paid $1,299 (Twinkle/Angel's Pride third and fourth) and $2,243.(Angel's Pride/Twinkle third and fourth).

Frank Drucker

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Record purses on tap for 2019
09-Mar-2019 17:03 PM NZDT
Daughter of Panspacificflight takes $25,000 Open
09-Mar-2019 16:03 PM NZDT
Opening leg of the Walter Russell Memorial Pace
09-Mar-2019 16:03 PM NZDT
Write Me A Song - 11th win in 20 starts
09-Mar-2019 16:03 PM NZDT
Racing giants create new wager 'Can-Am Pick-4'
09-Mar-2019 11:03 AM NZDT
Two 14yos battle it out -Siegelman wins five
09-Mar-2019 09:03 AM NZDT
Gary Budahn Final, Distaff Open highlighted
09-Mar-2019 09:03 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News