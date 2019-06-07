Write Me A Song composes statement win

Plainville, MA --- After cruising to easy wins in two of her last three outings at the Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono, Write Me A Song shipped into Massachusetts and put on quite a show while winning the $14,000 Winners-Over Handicap pacing feature for harness racing fillies and mares on Thursday afternoon (June 6) at Plainridge Park.

Leaving from post seven, Write Me A Song (Mitchell Cushing) was a blur off the gate and out-hustled Shez Sugarsweet A (Ron Cushing) to the front, smoking the first quarter in :25.4. With the field moving in single-file order towards the :54.2 half, Gw Show Faith (Drew Campbell) pulled first up and tried to apply some pressure. That became a failed bid on the backstretch as the tempo picked up with Write Me A Song and Shez Sugarsweet A a tight one-two and pulling away from the field.

When the breakaway pair hit the three-quarters in 1:22 it appeared the race could go either way. But when Shez Sugarsweet A tipped at the head of the stretch for her final lunge, Write Me A Song shifted into overdrive, pulled away from the threat and cruised most handily to the wire by 1-1/2 lengths in 1:51.2.

It was the 14th win in only 30 lifetime starts for Write Me a Song ($2.20) who now boasts a $259,527 lifetime bankroll. The 4-year-old daughter of Sportswriter -Song Writer is owned by William Hartt and trained by Lance Hudson.

Earlier on the card, Magic Joe Lindy made his seasonal debut a winning one after being challenged multiple times during the mile in the sub-featured $10,000 conditioned event for 5-year-olds and under.



Magic Joe Lindy --Tom Melanson photo

After watching Mantario (Mcgwire Sowers) take an early lead, Magic Joe Lindy (Patrizio Ancora) pulled out past the eighth and took command by the quarter. But a rest would not be on the schedule for this horse today as Notabadgame (Heath Campbell) came first over and drew alongside the leader, pushing the race to 1:23.1 at the third panel. It was there Notabadgame folded allowing the pocket-sitting Mantario an opening to move and he was full of pace. Mantario advanced to Magic Joe Lindy's flank and almost got even. But Magic Joe Lindy held sway and toughed-out the win in 1:51.2.

A 2-year-old Kentucky Sire Stake finalist, Magic Joe Lindy ($2.80) got his 3-year-old campaign off to a stellar start for owner Lindy Farm of Connecticut and trainer Domenico Cecere.

Shawn Gray and Mike Stevenson led all drivers on Thursday scoring three wins apiece on the card. Trainer Joel Wheeler was the top conditioner sending two from his barn for pictures.

The Wicked Hi-5 pentafecta carryover pool continues to grow as it was not hit again on Thursday. The pool for that bet will start at $6,077 in the sixth race when racing resumes at Plainridge Park on Friday (June 7). Post time for the first race is 4 p.m.

By Tim Bojarski

for the Standardbred Owners of Massachusetts