May 15th payments due

Harness racing yearling nominations for all races serviced by the Hambletonian Society are due Monday, May 15. Payments for foals of 2016 to be nominated to any stakes events administered by the Society should be postmarked no later than midnight on Tuesday, May 16.

This is the most important eligibility payment for those events that do not allow supplements, including the $1 million Hambletonian to be raced in 2019 at the Meadowlands.

2017 Races with a May 15 sustaining payment are also listed below.

For more information or to obtain nomination forms, call 609-371-2211 or visit us on the web at www.hambletonian.com.

May 15 Sustaining Payments

Breeders Crown

Cleveland Trotting Classic Supplement

Courageous Lady Supplement

The Elevation

Fox Stake

Hoosier Stakes 2YO

Kentuckiana Stallion Mgt. Pace & Trot (for 2YO Fillies)

Landmark Stakes 2YO

Keystone Classics 2YO

Liberty Bell Early Closer 2YO

Matron Series 2YO

W.N. Reynolds Memorial Early Closer 2YO

John Simpson Memorial Early Closer 2YO

Ralph Wilfong Horsemen 2CT

The Spirit of Massachusetts 3YO & Older Trotters

Tompkins Memorial & Geers Early Closer 2YO

May 15 Yearling Payments

Delvin Miller Adios (and Adioo Volo Filly Division)

Arden Downs Stakes

Breeders Crown

Cane Pace (and Shady Daisy)

Currier & Ives Trot (and Filly Trot)

Dexter Cup (and Lady Suffolk Trot)

Fox Stake

Hambletonian (Hambletonian Oaks & Maturity)

Hoosier Stakes

The Horseman﻿

Messenger Stakes (and Lady Maud)

Progress Pace

Art Rooney Pace (and Lismore Filly Division)

Ralph Wilfong Horseman Stake (for 2YO Trotters)

Yonkers Trot

Delaware (OH) Grand Circuit Yearling Nomination Payments Due

Owners are reminded that the yearling nomination payments for the Delaware (OH) Grand Circuit events for foals of 2016 (to be raced in 2019) are due May 15, 2017.

The nomination fees are as follows:

Little Brown Jug #74 and Jugette #49 $50.00

Old Oaken Buckete #67 and Buckette #67 $25.00

Make checks payable and send all entries to: The Delaware County Fair, Tom Wright, P.O. Box 1560, Powell, OH 43065.

For the latest news, information and nomination forms, please visit the Little Brown Jug website: www.littlebrownjug.com.

Ohio Breeders Championship Stallion Subscriptions Due

Ohio stallion owners are reminded that the stallion subscriptions for the Ohio Breeders Championship are due May 15, 2017.

Payment of the stallion subscription will allow foals of 2016 by stallions registered with the Ohio State Racing Commission to establish eligibility for his foals to compete in the OBC championship events. This year’s payment will cover foals of 2016 to be raced at the Delaware County Fair as two-year-olds in 2018 and three-year-olds in 2019.

Last season the Ohio Breeders Championships raced for a combined $871,000 during Little Brown Jug week.

The 2017 subscription fee is one half of the stud fee charged in the year of conception (2015), minimum of $300. Payments must be sent to: Delaware County Fair, Attn: Tom Wright, P.O. Box 1560, Powell, OH 43065.

For a complete set of rules and a subscription form, please visit www.littlebrownjug.com under the racing tab.