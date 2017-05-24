Road Untraveled wins $65,500 final

YONKERS, NY, Tuesday, May 23, 2017--Another reminder regarding Yonkers Raceway's harness racing matinee this Sunday (May 28th), with a first post of 12;30 PM.

The 12-race program includes a quartet (races 5 through 8) of 'French' trots, as a dozen horses at the mile-and-a-quarter-distance. The $68,000 Open Trot (fifth race) includes last week's first three Open Handicap Trot finishers--Red Hot Herbie (Dan Dube, post 6), Hemi Seelster (Brent Holland, post 3) and Golden Son (Brian Sears, post 12).

The return of Sunday racing means the return of the "New York, New York Double,' this time featuring the third race from Belmont (post time 2:32 PM) and the seventh from Yonkers (2:45 PM). It's a dollar minimum wager (18½ percent takeout), program pages available in both tracks' respective live programs as well as any number of simulcast books (pages also sent when finalized).

Note that after the Sunday card, live racing and evening simulcasting take a hiatus until Friday, June 16th. Afternoon simulcasting--including the June 10th Belmont Stakes--remains available.

Tuesday night (May 23rd) props to Road Untraveled (Jordan Stratton, $4/60) for winning the $65,500 final of the Jackpot Next Door Claimers, an event for base $20,000 claimers (1:53.3).

Frank Drucker