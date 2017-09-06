Day At The Track

Win dead-heats bookended racing card

04:23 PM 06 Sep 2017 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Grand Master-Western Rockstar dead-heat Perfect Major-Project Rock dead-heat
Grand Master-Western Rockstar dead-heat
Mike Lizzi Photo
Perfect Major-Project Rock dead-heat
Mike Lizzi Photo

YONKERS, NY, Tuesday, September 5, 2017 -- Yonkers Raceway's Tuesday night (Sept. 5th) harness racing program featured something rarely seen...even rarer when it happens again.

Win dead-heats bookended the dozen-race card.

The first race, a $6,600 New York-bred second level Excelsior pace, saw 28-1 shot Perfect Major (Marcus Miller) tag favored Project Rock (Jason Bartlett) at the wire in 1:56.1.

Eleven races later, the $17,000 pacing finale had Western Rockstar A (Dan Dube) and Grand Master (Bartlett) hit the electronic line together in 1:54.2.

Bartlett's pair of 'heaters' were included in his six-win night.

Frank Drucker

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Paula Campbell to be 2017 Lady Pace Honoree
06-Sep-2017 16:09 PM NZST
Win dead-heats bookended racing card
06-Sep-2017 16:09 PM NZST
$166,499 New York Sire Stakes
06-Sep-2017 16:09 PM NZST
Freshman trotting colts to invade Vernon
06-Sep-2017 15:09 PM NZST
Pocono week in review, September 2-8, 2017
06-Sep-2017 15:09 PM NZST
Shesasmokinlady extends bankroll to $244,775
06-Sep-2017 15:09 PM NZST
BJ's Sweetheart upsets on Tuesday
06-Sep-2017 14:09 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News