Win dead-heats bookended racing card

YONKERS, NY, Tuesday, September 5, 2017 -- Yonkers Raceway's Tuesday night (Sept. 5th) harness racing program featured something rarely seen...even rarer when it happens again.

Win dead-heats bookended the dozen-race card.

The first race, a $6,600 New York-bred second level Excelsior pace, saw 28-1 shot Perfect Major (Marcus Miller) tag favored Project Rock (Jason Bartlett) at the wire in 1:56.1.

Eleven races later, the $17,000 pacing finale had Western Rockstar A (Dan Dube) and Grand Master (Bartlett) hit the electronic line together in 1:54.2.

Bartlett's pair of 'heaters' were included in his six-win night.

Frank Drucker